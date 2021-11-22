It is pretty natural to have downtime in the company on a regular working day. However, what begins to become a matter of concern is its recurrence. No organisation can afford to have its system face issues on a usual basis. Then how do we tackle the problem?

Downtime for the corporation predominantly means loss of money along with concerns of staff inefficiency and disorganisation. While the IT team can have rigorous planning and check, there are other factors that the head of the organisation needs to consider. Here are a few aspects that will help,

Realistic goals

Once faced with downtime, the employee might work extra hard to cover up with the indeterminate tasks. They will now continue the same when the issues become a common scenario. As the employer, come up with a practical and realistic approach where the employee gives his best and doesn’t burn out.

Devise productivity goals that aren’t too high and are reachable. And, instead of reacting to the situation, analyse the past issues to find a pattern. Once you learn it, plan a regular maintenance check so you can nip the matter in the bud. Hence, a proactive approach is more beneficial.

Know the people

Let’s say you came up with an IT issue. How would you deal with it? Do you contact the same vendor as always? What if the ones that you are trying to reach for help aren’t available? Or if they are inefficient to solve your concerns. How sure are you that they aren’t making a profit out of the situation?

The point of all these questions is to say that you need enough contacts to help you from the distress. Always have alternates. The given vendor’s recommendations can be profuse or traditionalistic. Get the ball in your court and be vigilant with enough information. Find more contacts using GetEmail.io. This freemium website can find anyone’s email address within no time!

Implement the improvement

Apart from taking precautionary steps from your end, train the employee enough to take care of the situations themselves. One small change you bring to the table will snowball into massive reforms. Make the learning fun and interesting. Use pop quizzes and rewarding games so people will remember them.

Like how you teach security and compliance to every employee joining the company and reiterate it to already existing ones. The same goes for the improvements you bring to the process. Create a learning module and share it with the concerned employees.

Conclusion

Maintain a checklist to mitigate the unplanned downtime. Schedule regular checks and update the software and its equipment to avoid unforeseeable circumstances. The vicious cycle of downtime will end when there are appropriate measures and timely updates to the employees.

Robust process control and monitoring will ensure that nothing goes unseen or unheard. While managing the checks, it is equally important to gauge the quality of the inspections to sustain the momentum. So be assertive, vigilant and proactive!