Windows users have faced many errors. Still, one of the most annoying errors that you can come across is the “please wait until the current program is finished uninstalling”. The error appears when the user tries to modify or uninstall the application with the help of the program and features on the system.

This error can take a serious turn as it restricts users from installing and uninstalling programs. Even though uninstalling a program in Windows is quite simple, due to this error, it becomes difficult for the users to work properly. For more details, keep reading.

Methods to Solve Error “Please Wait Until The Current Program Is Finished Uninstalling”

To resolve this error, we will be discussing a few methods. The methods are well elaborated as we know that being unable to download can be a very big problem. And, they are listed below.

1. Restart the Computer

At first, try to solve the error with a simple method. It has been seen that simple methods can often solve big problems. Often, it has been seen that Windows cannot finish the uninstallation, and two programs cannot be uninstalled simultaneously.

In such a situation restarting can help in killing all processes, even the corrupt uninstallation. Thus, after rebooting, you could easily uninstall the desired program after rebooting once again. But, even after rebooting, you are still experiencing this error. So, try other methods given below.

2. Remove the Application in Safe Mode

You can also fix the error “please wait until the current program is finished uninstalling” with the help of this method. Many users have resolved the issue with these fixes. The steps are listed below:

At first, you have to press the Windows+I button. This will help open the Settings App and search “Update &Security” section.

Then, you have to select the Recovery option and Restart from the left and right pane, respectively.

Now, you will see your system restart along with three options.

First, you have to select Troubleshoot followed by Advance Option and Startup Settings.

After that, you have to select any version of safe mode from the list of options that appears by pressing the right key.

Lastly, try to uninstall and see the issue has been resolved or not.

3. Third-Party Uninstaller

To resolve the issue you can use a third-party uninstaller. Some third-party uninstallers are more powerful than Windows. If you try to remove the software from Add or Remove Program Panel, then it can leave some unwanted files etc.

Particularly for this type of issue, a third-party uninstaller has been created. This third-party uninstaller will scan and remove the leftover files from the system. You just have to select the app and wait to complete the process. This software is equipped with a force uninstallation feature that could be helpful for you.

4. Download the Microsoft Troubleshoot

The error can occur due to a corrupted registry or even due to other third-party apps. By downloading Microsoft”s Troubleshoot, you could easily fix the issue. You just have to run it after downloading the application, and it will automatically fix the issue. And, finally, check if still the error appears or not.

5. System Restore

You can try to restore Windows 10 to fix the issue. Many users have got help after performing System Restore in Windows 10. The steps are given below:

At first, you have to go to the Control Panel followed by selecting the Recovery button.

After that, go to the Open System Restore option.

You just have to select the proper restore point and follow further instructions.

Let the process be complete, and lastly, check if the issue has been resolved or not.

6. Restrict Windows Installer service

Run this method, the steps are listed below:

You need to hold the Window and R key together and in the given space type “services.msc” and hit the Enter button.

A list of services will appear, search for the Windows Installer service and right-click on it. Now, choose the Stop option from the Menu.

If the Stop option is unavailable, the Windows Installer Service is not running on your system . After completion of the process, see if the error has been resolved or not.

7. Disable the Antivirus

In most cases, it has been seen that due to Antivirus Software, the users witness the error “please wait until the current program is finished uninstalling”. Some antivirus that is connected with the operating system can cause this error.

The best way to fix the issue is by disabling the software. If disabling it does not help much, you need to uninstall it. Other ways can be – downloading removal software for the antivirus.

8. Restart explorer. exe

The problem can be with the Windows Explorer process, and thus the error “please wait until the current program is finished uninstalling” appears. To fix the issue, the steps are given below.

At first, you have to press Control+Shift+Esc – The Task Manager will open.

Right-click on Windows Explorer, and from the Menu, select the Restart option.

After that, you will notice that there is no such error.

9. Re-register Windows Installer

Windows Installer Service can be the reason behind this error. You can solve this error by re-registering the Windows Installer. The steps are given below:

You need to press the Windows and X keys. The Win+X menu will open and select the Command Prompt (Admin) from the list. If this option is unavailable, then you can select the PowerShell (Admin) option.

Enter the command in the Command Prompt:

msiexec/unreg

msiexec/regserver

Finally after running this command, check if the problem has been solved or not.

Conclusion…

These are the 9 methods that you can use to fix the error “please wait until the current program is finished uninstalling”. The methods are quite simple and easy to go with. You won’t face any difficulties performing the methods.