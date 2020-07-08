Microsoft officials, the software giant had stopped cumulative updates for Windows 10, 8.1, and Server. This happened just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, they are going to resume the release of those updates to every Windows 10 and 8.1. In addition to that, there are also updates available for Windows Server, too.

Microsoft Corporation is planning to call these updates a preview release. All of these updates and patches will be for a certain subset of users who work in the management sections of any IT industry. It will simplify their work in an effective way. From now on, the preview will be released every third week of every month.

Are you facing troubles with May 2020 updates?

Users of Windows 10, 8.1, and servers have reported that they are facing many difficulties with the updates of May 2020. One of the main problems was about storage spaces. This problem started only after installing updates and patches of the month of May.

According to some keen observation, when Windows 10 or server is running on 2004 machines, then they actually cannot perform at its peak. This happens due to the age issues of the machines. At that time, they use Trim non SSD storage devices that are creating problems now.

New Office Notifications in Cumulative Updates

Users are much eager to know what are the new features that are going to come on Microsoft Office along with the cumulative updates. The software giant has launched a new notification process known as “What’s new in Office Apps”. This feature will help to announce all the new upcoming features of Office to all the end-users.

With the help of “What’s new in Office Apps”, all the IT professionals can monitor the Microsoft 365 features that are going to be released very soon. First, as an end-user, you will get a brief notification with a short pictorial representation. This will help you to get an idea of what you are going to get.

365 Group Forum

Microsoft’s Office 365 group is now known as Microsoft 365 group. Apart from the name, everything is just all the same. In this forum, Microsoft releases its official news, reports, and upcoming update notifications. Due to the change, the members and viewers of the community will now automatically redirect themselves to the new forum.

All the new members of the forum will be able to access it. They can join automatically after the redirection. The existing members will hold their ground as usual. All the contents that are present in the forum will go to the other groups via migration.

The Emergence of Powershell Module

Microsoft’s one of the famous cloud-based creations for manipulating the printers is the PowerShell module. This module will be helpful for you to maintain the printers without the help of any drivers. It is currently at the release stage and you will get it after the next update.

Recently, Microsoft announced that you as an end-user will get the module for universal print. It will work not only on Windows 10 but also on 8.1 too. It will help all the IT professionals to perform all the automated repetitive tasks smoothly and effectively.

Update of Windows Server Hybrid Cloud Print

Regarding the universal print, as a user, you don’t have to maintain printer servers as well. After the next update, the Hybrid Cloud Print will deploy itself to the Windows servers. If your workplace is running on the Microsoft Windows server, then get ready for an ultimate change.

Before the update arrives, you must have Azure AD Premium subscription, MDM service, Windows Server 2016, or above and Windows 10 Operating System. In addition to that, you also have to install Azure. After that, install application proxy, register, and configure the applications as well.

When you receive the cumulative update notification, download it and wait for the installation process to finish. Then, read the on-screen instructions and perform all the rest of the procedures accordingly. In the end, simply restart/reboot your computer in order to save all the changes.