Cable TV is getting expensive and the era of cable TV is dying – a lot of people only interested in movies and TV shows are switching to the streaming services like Netflix while people who are exclusively into sports and news need cable TV service for live events and news content.

Is it actually true that the era of cable TV is dying? Because we have been listening to such rumors for years now. It’s true that many people are switching to streaming services because of the flexibility offered by the streaming services but there are many features that you get with the cable TV service only. We face such issues when we get a service without doing proper research.

People do not even know what they want and when they get a service, their cable plan is all-fancy and comes with the features and channel lineup that they don’t even need and then regret their decision once the promotion ends and the prices go up. If you are on a low budget and cannot afford the cable bills, you can lower your cable TV bills in many ways. We are going to tell you some of them and I hope you can make the best out of them.

Do your research and check availability

Do your research on all the cable providers available in your area. As there are many companies that are providing cable TV services, we need to make sure that we get the best of the best.

Check the availability of cable providers and then start researching them. Ask your neighbor about their cable TV service provider like how much are they paying for their cable services and what is their satisfaction rate with the services. Check reviews on the internet. If there is a cheaper option available, switch to that option. Explore all the options available as switching to another cable company might be a good option for you as you will be getting the promotional package and the prices will remain the same for at least a year.

You should know your needs, do not get anything extra if you are on a low budget. Try to get a plan that suits your needs and your budget so you don’t face any issues regarding the budget in the future. You can check the availability of providers in your area on different websites like localcabledeals.com. You just need to put in your zip code and all the cable TV providers available at your location would pop up on your screen. Compare them with your current service provider and then make a decision. Do not rush this time. Take your time before you cancel the services and switch to the new cable TV service provider.

Downsize your cable TV package

List down all the channels that you want in a package and see what are the other channels you are getting that you do not even watch. Usually, the prices for the premium channels are high. Those who never had services in the past always get something extra because that sounds good and then regret their decision because that thing was unnecessary.

If you are not a big fan of movies and are only interested in local and regular channels, try to get the basic package that includes just the regular and the basic channels. If you are looking for a specific premium channel, just add that up to your package. This way you will be saving a lot of money every month. Why should you pay for 200+ channels when you don’t even watch 20 out of them? It doesn’t make any sense to pay extra for the channels that you do not even watch. Call the customer support department and tell them the channels you want and customize the package and they will surely help you out regarding your concern.

Check bundles

Check all the bundles available as to when you bundle your cable TV service with the internet service, you get a discount on all the services. This is the best way to save money every month. Many cable companies offer bundles. If you already have cable services, you can bundle it up with the internet and can get a discount on both cable and internet service.

If your promotion with cable has expired and you bundle your cable service with the internet, you will be getting the promotional price of the bundle, which means that the prices will remain the same for a year or two with the bundle package. While bundling the service, tell the salesperson about your needs so he/she can pull up the best package for you as per your need. There are different bundles that come with different features, channel lineup, and internet download and upload speeds. Make sure you only get what you need and what suits your budget, nothing extra.

Get rid of the extra cable box

Each cable box will cost you some bucks every month. Every cable company charges extra for the cable box. If you have 4 TVs at your house and you watch cable on only two of them, return the other two boxes and you will be saving a lot per annum.

Many cable companies offer a TV application with which you can stream Live TV without the box like with the Time Warner Cable Company, you get Spectrum TV app, so if you have a smart TV or a smartphone, tablet, or laptop and you want to stream the Live TV channels on them, you can do that without the box. All you need to do is download the app, log in with your credentials, and enjoy the channels. Check the Spectrum promotions and see what else they offer.

Final thoughts

If you are unable to lower your bill and you are done with the cable services but still want entertainment service at a low cost, subscribe to streaming services and you can enjoy a lot of stuff. There are many streaming that offer access to high-quality content. There are some streaming platforms where you can get access to live TV channels. All you need is an internet connection and a smart device and you can do streaming anywhere, anytime. The streaming services are much cheaper than the cable TV service but there are many features that you get only with the cable TV service that you might need. Research before making any decision and you will surely get a pocket-friendly plan.