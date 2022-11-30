The product-based industry needs to focus on the quality of the product information that is provided across the different channels for eCommerce growth. The recent shopping trends have drastically changed in this competitive business world. Customers depend majorly on true, accurate, and updated product information while comparing the products available in the market based on their description, technical specification, costing, etc. Different tools are available that help the organization in the efficient management of vast product information.

What is Product Information Management (PIM)?

Product information management (PIM) is software that is useful for managing all product-related information in a single repository. This PIM software enables the collection, organization, management, storage, and sharing of product-related information securely at a centralized location. PIM tools can handle the product information in various formats like documents, spreadsheets, images, videos, audio files, graphics, etc. that help in describing the product details.

PIM tools allow for the secure sharing of product information with the different teams within and outside the organization including the development team, IT, sales and marketing, customers, collaborators, partners, etc. It enables the product information across several eCommerce channels. It can sync product information across all channels with a single click. This helps in enhancing the product data quality and also improves productivity by enhancing communication within the different teams.

The different types of product data stored and synchronized by the PIM software are:

The core product information like product name, description, title, etc.

Product attributes like pricing, costing, SKU, etc.

Product specifications like dimensions, packaging information, warranty, etc.

Product-related metrics.

Product listing copy, media, asset information.

Supplier information.

Channel specific information.

Store-specific information like product catalog, POS register, etc.

List of 10 Important PIM Tools

PIM software is very helpful to all organizations for efficiently managing their product information. For business growth, the enterprise launches more products and is expanding its reach through several channels.

For implementing these growth strategies, the PIM system comes in very handy as it can handle large data efficiently with ease across many channels.

Here are the lists of top PIM tools available in the market along with its features:

1. Pimcore:

Pimcore’s PIM tool is an open-source consolidated digital platform that includes the features of Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Master Data Management (MDM), and eCommerce tools. Pimcore has an open-source community edition and enterprise subscription models. The community model is free of cost having limited features while the enterprise edition has added features.

The different businesses belonging to software integrators, agencies, and enterprises looking for systems for managing their product information, master data, and digital assets can use Pimcore’s PIM tool.

Pimcore Features:

It is scalable.

Allows efficient integration with several enterprise systems like ERPs, CRMs, BIs, ESBs, and third-party applications.

Provides user-specific dashboards.

Includes built-in style editors, widgets, snippets, responsive designs, etc.

Includes analytics integrators and Google Webmasters.

2. Agility multichannel:

This platform provides dynamic workflows for content enrichment. It is a suitable platform for B2B and B2C retailers requiring customizable data management solutions.

Agility Multichannel features:

Contextual views for customization based on channels.

Easy integration with several platforms.

Process and workflow automation.

Real-time details and performance analytics.

3. Akeneo:

Akeneo is an enterprise-level PIM solution helpful for omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. This platform can handle large quantities of product information having hundreds of product attributes. Akeneo has two editions for community and enterprise. The community edition of Akeneo is free of cost while the enterprise edition includes an annual subscription.

Akeneo Features:

It provides single centralized storage of all the product information.

It can easily distribute product data across different channels.

It allows for creating the rule and validation workflow for the supplier data.

4. Catsy:

Catsy platform allows centralized storage of information and enables streamlining the process of content sharing with retailers, marketplaces, eCommerce sites, etc. The quotes for this platform are directly available on contact. This platform is suitable for small to mid-size businesses.

Catsy Features:

Centralized storage hub.

Allows linking of product information and digital assets.

Easy creation and sharing of the retailer and distributor-ready content.

5. Informatica MDM Product 360:

Informatica’s MDM platform provides comprehensive and holistic information obtained from several retailers’ channels and platforms. This platform is best suitable for B2C retailers for improving their product data quality and simplification of the onboarding process.

Informatica Features:

Provides configurable role- and task-based user interfaces.

Self-service portal for onboarding of suppliers.

Easy integration with several major eCommerce systems.

Provides data asset management with data processing capabilities.

6. inRiver PIM:

This platform allows pushing product information to virtually any channel like catalogs, in-store PoS systems, eCommerce sites, mobile devices, etc. The organization needs to approach them directly for the quotes. This platform is designed for B2B and B2C retailers. It is suitable for the business having many products across multiple channels.

inRiver Features:

Provides an extension for Magento-based stores.

Allows supplier onboarding for improved information quality with reduced errors.

Provides enhanced search capabilities.

Provides planner application for campaigns, promotional ad launches.

7. Plytix:

Plytix is an all-in-one platform for omnichannel marketing. It provides features for product data syndication, digital asset management, product sheets, brand portals, analytics, etc. Plytix has various plans for data storage. It is free of cost of handling data up to 10GB and 1000SKUs. The Pro plan provides API access and other advanced features with a payment of 830$ per month. The free version of Plytix is suitable for small businesses and larger or mid-sized businesses can opt for the Pro plan edition of Plytix.

Plytix Features:

Options available for bulk and direct editing of product data.

Import and export functions.

Unlimited access to custom attributes.

Product feed creation for XML, CSV, XLSX, etc.

8. Riversand:

Riversand platform helps in data management and product information management for all type of retail businesses. It is suitable for companies involved in sales, IT, accounting, merchandising, etc. This software allows for providing a solution for managing the workflows from the product creation till its final sale. Riversand does not provide the pricing information publicly and the interested organization needs to approach them directly.

This platform is designed considering enterprise-level brands. Retailers of any size having a budget and requiring a robust data management platform can implement the use of the Riversand platform.

Riversand Features:

Provides support for e-catalog and print media.

Provides support for multiple languages, currencies for global reach.

Provides automated workflows and business processes.

9. Salsify:

Salsify is a cloud-based platform including the PIM software. It enables the organization to easily access real-time product information from any place across the world. The salsify platform allows easy integration with several major applications like DAM, ERP, eCommerce platforms, etc.

Salsify does not disclose the software pricing publicly. The organization interested in purchasing the software needs to contact them for getting the quotes. The Salsify platform is suitable for retailers that involve multiple teams. It provides flexible permissions, collaborative tools, audit history capabilities, etc. It is ideal for big companies to have ever-changing product data.

Salsify Features:

Real-time collaborations allow tracking the product updates implemented by the teammates.

It provides access to unlimited users, channels, workflows, storage, etc.

It supports multiple languages.

It provides one-click reminders to the suppliers and teammates requesting any product details or images.

It allows scalability.

10. Syndigo Content experience hub:

This is an end-to-end solution for creating, managing, syndicating, and optimizing product content across different channels. This platform is useful for retailers and distributors having highly specialized areas.

Syndigo Features:

Listed on Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) network and has GS1 certification.

Provides transparent price synchronization.

Provides product and media content.

The organization can select any of the above-mentioned PIM tools for their business based on their company size, needs, goals, budget, and many other deciding factors.

Conclusion

Implementation of the PIM tool has become mandatory for all businesses striving to stay ahead in this competitive market. PIM system allows for efficient management of product information as it centralizes, enriches, and syndicates the data across the different eCommerce channels. The PIM dashboard allows the organization to track its progress effectively thus enhancing its performance. It helps the organization in expanding its global reach by allowing the products to reach customers across the globe without any barriers. Implementing the PIM system helps the organization in boosting its business.