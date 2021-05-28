User Interfaces are the most visible and interactive part of any application or web page. For this reason, even the best of apps can fall a little short if it has a clunky, unresponsive, unergonomic and ugly user interface. Making a user interface can be very difficult and require tons of raw coding. However, there is a one-stop solution for this. React.js is one of the best ways to develop UI. By getting react training you can level up your game and be a leading UI design expert.

What is R eact.js?

In simple terms, React.js is a library based on JavaScript that can be used for building user interfaces. It is open-source, which means anyone can access and modify it for free without any restrictions.

The functioning of React is very clear. There are individual components that represent parts of the user interface. By using a Javascript function, the user of React can define what these components are. The library then automatically produces what the described components will look like when applied. You can also change or update existing components without having to redo the entire thing. New components can also be added without disturbing the main code. The best part is that you can use React as per your own experience. You may choose to use very little of it for customization, or you can build an elaborate page from scratch entirely using React.

Why you should learn React?

There are many benefits of learning the process through React training. Some of them include:

Mobile Development: With the popularity of smartphones, it is no surprising fact that mobile app development is becoming a huge industry. With hundreds of applications being made every day, the user interface is often the deciding factor in this highly competitive market. React helps you build robust and functional user interfaces for the next big mobile application.

Javascript Training: Because the entire framework of React is built on vanilla Javascript, it can help you gain a deeper understanding of one of the most popular programming languages. Javascript libraries often keep the actual codes hidden away, and you will find React to be much more transparent and insightful.

Efficiency: React makes your UI development life easier. Each component in React is its own self-contained code. By having the code divided into these chunks, you can drastically speed up your work by making it easier to track and keep note of.

Flexibility: React is one of the most compatible frameworks because it is based on JavaScript that is almost universally applicable to many kinds of applications and devices. It can also be used for server-side rendering together with Node.js. The flexibility is also seen in how easy it is to use React that makes adapting a dream.

React training is a great way to get to grips with the world of functionalities that React.js can offer. React and skill with it can help transform you into a very successful UI developer!