An Air Conditioner is very necessary during the summer season. It helps you to keep cool and beat the treacherous heat. However, if you have bought a new AC and are looking for a guide for AC installation, then you are in the right palace. Here, I will be discussing the methods to install different types of AC.

Procedures to install different types of AC

In today’s market, there are different types of ACs available as per your preference. Air Conditioners will offer you a great comfort against the hot weather. However, there is a great obstacle that you need to overcome before you can start using the AC. This obstacle is the installation of the device. So, let us see the procedures to install them.

1. How to install a window AC unit?

One of the popular AC installation choices is large window AC. This is because the installation process is very easy and it is also very easy to operate. If you are looking to cool only one room, then this is the best and most economical option for you. For a single room, it offers a quite chilly temperature. So, if you prefer such a temperature, this is the best option for you.

The latest models of the window AC have changed in terms of power consumption and how silently they operate. However, the installation process has remained almost the same. Setting up the window AC and running it is not very difficult. But, the most difficult part of the process is to take the AC out of the vox and fit it into the window.

You have to buy a window AC as per the size of your room. If the AC is too small, it will run continuously and will burn more quickly. However, if the AC is too big, you will not be able to condition the temperature of your room correctly. So, it is very important to select the AC of the right size.

Procedure for how to install a window air conditioner

You will need very minimal tools if any. All you will need is an extra pair of hands to put the AC in place.

Take the AC out of its box and then set the bottom of the AC properly on the window’s bottom sill.

Place the AC in such a way so that it is able to balance and do not fall off. This should support the AC until it is being fixed by the window pane.

After the placing of the AC is done, place the lock-in the correct position so that the window does not open.

Lastly, you have to create a seal in the window. This will prevent the cool air from escaping outside.

So, this is the whole process of how to install a window AC unit. The process is very simple. However, if you are not comfortable in doing the process yourself, you can take the help of a professional for installing your AC.

2. How to install a portable AC?

This is a new type of AC and is growing in popularity very quickly. The reasons for its popularity are as follows:-

The installation process requires only one person.

It can fit into various types of windows.

They also come with heating features. This makes them useable all year round.

You can use it as an accessory if you need extra cooling. This can be used in rooms with central air conditioning for more cooling without having to change the setting of the central AC system.

However, you must always make sure that it has proper venting. It conditions a lot of air and it needs a good venting and drainage system to dispose of the air and water. Af you do it correctly, you can take the full benefit of the portable AC unit.

Procedure for installing a portable air conditioner

So, now you have known the correct way of using a portable AC. Now let us see the procedure to install one and use it.

First of all, you have to examine your home and then select the appropriate unit. Like the window AC, the portable AC also needs an exit for the water and hot air. You can use a drop ceiling, a hole in the wall or a vertical window. After examining all the exiting factors of your house, then only you should purchase a portable AC.

The next step is to set up the window kit. First of all, you have to cut the strip of foam to the proper length that is provided with the kit for the window.

After that, paste the piece of the foam to the moving part of the window.

When the foam is placed in the correct place, attach the window piece that is made of plastic. Then, tightly close the window.

After that, you have to seal the window tight by pulling any pieces of expansion. This will allow a tight seal between the outside world and your room.

Many companies provide window kits that provide some extra measures. They provide as many as 9 screws to secure the expansion pieces and the vents.

After you have successfully installed the window kit, make sure to put a seal of foam between the windowpane and the glass. This will act as a precaution against any insects or air from getting into the room.

Lastly, you have to install your AC unit. You just have to use a security bracket. This will make sure that the AC cannot be opened from outside. Now, plug in the AC into a power supply.

You have to drain out the water inside the AC at regular intervals. Also, make sure that you know how to use the remote. Now, you can stay cool by using your portable AC.

3. How to install a split AC?

Many users consider the split AC to be the best among all the different kinds of air conditioners. As the term split suggests, half part of the system is inside the house, while the other half is present outside the house.

The part which is present outside contains loud running parts like the compressor. Whereas, the duct runs through the wall. Another benefit of this system is that it does not take up the space of your window.

However, the AC installation process this type of air conditioner is a bit advanced process. So, you have to follow some guidelines before you start setting up your split AC.

Guidelines to set up split AC

These guidelines will help you to check all the factors that are needed to make the AC unit function properly. By following these guidelines, you will be able to take full advantage of your split AC.

Strength of the wall

The wall where you will be putting up your AC must be strong enough to hold the unit. Otherwise, the wall may crumble down and will damage your house and your AC.

Space between the AC unit and the wall

You must make sure that the top and the side of your AC unit have at least 15cm of free space. This is very important for the airflow. It will make the cooling more effective.

Proper height of the AC unit from the ground

The height of the AC unit from the ground os also a very important factor. You must install your air conditioner at least at a height of 7-8 feet from the ground. This will provide the most effective cooling inside your room.

The tilt angle of the unit present indoor

When you are attaching the bracket in the wall, make sure that you give a little angle to it. This will also make the AC unit a little tilted. Donig so will make the condensed water from the pipes to flow without any obstruction.

The proper location for the unit preset outdoor

To get the best cooling from your AC unit, you must place the outdoor as well as the indoor unit away from direct water and sunlight. Also, make sure that the outdoor unit is located at an open space where there is no obstacle for the dissipation of heat.

Also, make sure that the surface that the surface on which your outdoor unit is located is rigid and flat. This is because the outdoor unit contains all the main components of the AC like the fan motor, condenser, compressor, etc. If the surface is not flat, when the Ac will run, it will vibrate excessively. This can cause damage to the compressor and leaks in the pipes. It will also make a lot of noise which can be very disturbing.

Distance between your outdoor and indoor unit

When the coolant flows from the outdoor unit to the indoor unit, there is always a loss of the cooling effect. So, it is better to reduce the distance between the unit. The maximum distance that you can keep between your outdoor and indoor units is 15 meters. More than this distance will not give you very effective cooling.

Procedure for installing a split AC

After understanding the guideline, you can now move on to the AC installation process.

Select the appropriate wall as per the guidelines discussed above. Make sure that you can mount the AC at a height of 7 feet from the ground.

After that, you have to hold the mounting plate against the wall. Use a spirit level to check that the plate is horizontal. Then, by using a pencil, mark the points where you will drill the screws. After that, drill a hole and with the help of the screws, attach the mounting plate onto the wall. You also have to drill a hole of about 8cm for the wires and the pipes to go to the outdoor unit.

Now, take the AC out of the box and hold it near the plate for mounting. Make sure that the pipes and the wires are going smoothly through the hole you have made. Check that the bends of the copper pipe are smooth. This will result in a better cooling effect. Use electrical tape to bind them together. Then, attach the AC onto the plate that you attached for mounting.

After that, you have to choose an appropriate place for placing the outdoor unit. Make sure that the distance is not more than 15 meters. However, make sure that there is at least 35 centimeters ga between the indoor and the outdoor unit. This will help you to get the most effective cooling performance.

Then, with the help of a drill machine drill holes into the wall and fix the brackets to place the outdoor unit.

Place your outdoor unit on the bracket. After that, open the electrical port cover and by following the diagram of the connection, you have to connect all the power cables.

Lately, clean the copper pipes with the help of a vacuum cleaner and then connect them to their corresponding port. After this, open the valves of the gas for both the pipes.

So, this is the process for installing a split AC.

4. How to install a central AC?

Unlike the window, split, and portable air conditioners, this can cool the temperature for an entire house. So, if you are looking for an air conditioner to cool your entire house, then this is the best option for you. The most thorough the process for setting up a central AC is its ductwork. These ducts have to be channeled to all the rooms in the house.

The best time to set up a central AC is during the construction of your house. However, you can also fit it afterward. There are three main components that you need to set up for the central AC.

Thermostat- This component helps to control the temperature. When the temperature of your room increases, the thermostat is the device that detects it and sends the command to other parts to start working.

Cooling- In this process, the refrigerant is sent by the condenser coil to the evaporator coil. Here, it is turned into gas. Again, the compressor turns the gas back into the liquid. This cycle is completed and the air is cooled by this process.

Air Flow- This vent helps to deliver cool air into the room. There are also separate vents that take out the warm air from the room to the outside.

The setting up of a central AC is no one can do themselves. This process needs the help of professionals.

I hope that you have understood the process of how to install a window AC unit and all the other air conditioners.