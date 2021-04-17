The HyperX Cloud 2 is a gaming headset that comes with virtual 7.1 surround sound. As per the gaming experts, it is one of the best gaming audio headsets that can ever exist. Recently, the experts came up with an analysis that the users are facing Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working.

They also said that obviously there are reasons behind this issue — like the outdated sound driver, error in the headset default application, malfunctions in the control box and others. In order to fix the situation, you need to follow some of the best and effective solutions which are given below:

Check the headset Connections

The HyperX Cloud headset comes with a wire and a 3.5mm jack attached to its one end. This 3.5 mm jack is being inserted into the device to extract the sound. So, when the headset is attached to the CPU, make sure that it is properly inserted. When the Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working, unplug the headset and once again re-plug it in. Apply a little bit of pressure in the headphone slot so that there is no loose connection.

Verify the audio connection

Sometimes malfunctioning of the internal configuration can lead to the Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working. That is why you need to verify whether the internal configuration is working properly or not. Access the Settings and move on to the Sounds option. Then, you can see the speaker options. Now, adjust the volume level to check whether the sound is properly audible or not.

Enable the Audio Functionality

After you have inserted the headset, the audio channel changes. In addition to that, the speakers of your computers get disabled automatically and the headset activates. This is the normal procedure of all computer’s audio functions. Sometimes, when you insert the headset, the mic gets disabled along with the headset. If this happens, then you can understand whether the input process is being received. Now, navigate through the sound settings and enable the microphone.

Check the Headset Software Compatibility

The HyperX Cloud 2 comes with dedicated software that helps in delivering a better sound to the users. When the internal system configuration and the dedicated headset software configuration conflict takes place. Therefore, on the very first step, you need to install the dedicated application of the headset. After saving all the desired settings, you can disable the application to avoid errors such as the Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working. Now, go to the Control Panel for Windows Vista and 7, Settings for Windows 8 and 10. Navigate through the Sound and access the Playback tab. Finally, move on to the option of recording and check whether the mic got disabled or not. If so, then enable it.

System Sound Driver showed instead of the Headset

After plugging in the headset, the system is supposed to show the headset instead of the system sound icon. If the system doesn’t show the headset icon, then surely there is something wrong. What you need to do is to unplug the headset, unplug the external webcam (if any). Then, restart your computer and when the computer boots, plug in the webcam as well as the headset. Now, check whether the headset icon appears or not. After that test the mic with the help of the Sound option, from the Control Panel or Settings.

Update the Sound Drivers

The Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working because of the outdated sound drivers. So, the easy solution is to update the sound drivers to their latest version. There are basically two ways to do this – One is the automatic update method and the other is the manual update method. A third-party application will be helpful in the case of the Automatic update. Whereas visiting the official website of your computer’s manufacturer will help you in downloading the desired drivers, this is called the manual update. Now, you have to select one of these methods which is much more convenient for you. No matter what method you apply, your main intention should be to update the sound drivers and fix Hyperx Cloud 2 mic not working.