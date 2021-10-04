We are a planet of sports lovers and have been for as far back as records go. Whether you are an avid follower of one of the popular tournaments, such as the NFL, English Premier League or Australian Open tennis, it’s important to keep up to speed with developments, including games and interviews. That doesn’t change if you’re more into a niche sport, such as volleyball or even bandy. There’s nothing worse than getting left behind, last to find out the big news.

With a busy 12 months ahead, including the football World Cup 2022 in Qatar, delayed until later in the year to avoid the searing heat of the host nation, it’s time to ensure you are working with the right tools. Watching matches at home or in a sports bar is perfect. You have everything you need – TV, snacks, free refills on drinks, toilet facilities. You can even add a little extra spice to the occasion by placing wagers, such as a round-robin or Acca .

Unfortunately, sometimes the times of the matches, races or fights aren’t convenient for you. Maybe they clash with your work rota, a family visit, long train journey. It’s far from ideal, but advancements in technology mean there’s now no need for you to miss out, thanks to your reliable smartphone.

Technology is changing sport

Professional sports is changing due to the ever-increasing influence of technology. From the much-discussed VAR in football to the hawkeye system used to score points in tennis, there’s more emphasis on getting all of the decisions correct all of the time, and this reduces or removes the margin for human error. Most sports fans are followers of using technology to enhance games and improve decision-making. Still, some followers are upset that sports like football and tennis are changing, moving further away from the beauty and simplicity of the days before computers took charge.

One area of sports where fans are delighted to see continued improvement is in the live coverage. Travelling to the stadium and paying for a ticket to watch the event in person is no longer the only option available to fans. It hasn’t been for a generation or more. Big sporting events have been covered by radio for over 100 years before live television took over. Today, armchair football fans can watch dozens of matches from the top competitions worldwide.

A typical Saturday may involve watching the English Premier League afternoon kickoff, a 14:30 start from the German Bundesliga, return to the Premier League for a live 17:30 game before enjoying a late match from the Spanish La Liga. Those in the mood for more can even stay up past midnight and catch the best the United States MLS has to offer.

Shift in the viewing habits of sports fans

There has been another shift in the habits of sports fans over the last two years or so, and that involves watching matches through live streaming sites. These are HD quality streams with crystal clear sound that are often provided by individual clubs that don’t get the chance to appear on TV too often. An example of this would be Rangers TV which shows Glasgow Rangers matches to the club’s international fans.

It’s not just for individual clubs to ramp up the live coverage of their matches. Big tournaments like the World Cup and European Championships also rely on live streaming to boost coverage and increase their potential customer base. Live streaming allows you to watch matches on your smartphone or tablet device from anywhere. Providing you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection, you can turn everyday situations into a chance to cheer on your favourite teams.

The quality is as good as you’d hope for and rivals live TV coverage with no interruptions because of loading or buffering. Watch the action at work, on your way home, while on a break or during a long journey. There is now no reason you should miss the live game. Streams are provided by several betting sites and are often free to view on your Android or iOS devices if you have placed a wager on the outcome. Give it a try today, and make sure you are ready in plenty of time for the World Cup 2022.