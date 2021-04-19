Fallout 4 was launched in 2015 and it is available on Windows, Xbox One and also PlayStation 4. The users want to play the game directly but because of the loading time, they may lose interest. This game has a lot of positive reviews but at the same time, the users also may face some errors like long loading time to download. This is a major problem and the solutions are also mentioned below. Here we will discuss the ways through which you can prevent Fallout 4 long load times.

Often you see that while downloading or installing Fallout 4, it is taking a lot of time. To solve this problem you need to follow some of the basic steps that are given below. This will also prevent the Fallout 4 long load times in the near future.

You need to install Fallout 4 on SSD

If you see that Fallout 4 is taking a long loading time, then you can install Fallout 4 on an SSD. SSD is the abbreviation of a Solid-State Drive. One of the advantages that you will get from an SSD is that it has a fast read/write speed. SSD will help run faster to read games. Further, it will take a shorter time span to install the game. This is one of the ways through which you can easily install Fallout 4. But, if this method does not work then you can go for the next methods that are written below.

You need to edit the local file to solve the problem

If you want to fix the long loading time, then you need to edit the local files to solve the Fallout 4 long load times problem. The step is given below: The first thing that you need to do is to navigate to the Fallout 4 local files.

Open the file and then go to the General section.

Then, you need to type the value. Normally X is the CPU cores, but can also try for other values. If this method does not work, then you can try the methods that are given below.

You can try to disable the cloud sync

If you see that it is taking a lot of time to install Fallout 4, it might be because you have saved large files that are taking a lot of space. It is a very common mistake and due to which you won’t have a high upload speed. You need to follow the steps that are given below. First, you need to run Steam.

Then, you need to go to the library tab and have to right-click Fallout 4. Over there you will see the Properties option.

You need to select the option to initiate the process and then go to the Updates tab.

Finally, you need to make sure that the checkbox which is on the bottom is empty.

You need to uncap the frame rate

If the above method is not working, then you should try to uncap the frame rate. The Fallout 4 long load times are tied to the frame rate. To speed up the game loading you need to uncap the frame rate. This will help you to take a shorter time in loading the game. To initiate this follow the steps that are given: First, you need to navigate to the Fallout 4 folder.

Then, in the folder, you need to open the ‘fallout4prefs.ini’.

You have to find ‘ipresentinterval’ and you have to change the rate to 0 or 1.

Now, relaunch the game and see if still, it is taking time to load the game.

You can also update the game to get rid of the problem

If for a long period of time you haven’t updated the game, then you can face this problem Fallout 4 long load times. So, you need to update the game to solve the problem. After updating it can be possible that the long loading problem will be solved.

To get rid of the problem you can also update the graphics card driver

It has been often seen that the driver is causing this problem. A wrong graphics card driver or an outdated driver can create this problem. To solve this problem you have to update the driver, and there are two different ways to solve the problem. Manually you can update the driver In this process, it will take a lot of time so you need to have patience and also computer skill. Over here you need exactly the right driver to download and install it step-by-step. First, you need to go to the manufacturer website to choose the correct driver corresponding with the window version. Then, you have to download the driver.

After you have downloaded the driver, now you have to double-click on the file, and then follow the instructions that are given to initiate the process. You can also go for the option of automatically updating the driver It is very easy and mainly for those who don’t have patience, time or computer skill. You can update it automatically. The driver will be recognized automatically. Try a third-party application, it will find the correct driver. You don’t need to worry about anything nor making mistakes while installing nor downloading the wrong driver. You need to follow the steps to initiate the process. First, you need to download the third-party application, and then you need to install it.

Now, you have to run the application and then click on the Scan now button; it will detect the problem.

Then, you will find the update button which is next to the driver. It will automatically download and install the right version of the driver.

Or, you can also click on update all. It will make sure that you download and install all the correct drivers on your system.