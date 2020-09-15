Google Chrome is one of the most renowned Web Browsers that has a high global value. Chrome is widely known for providing optimum speed to all the users, However, the random popping up of multiple websites can decline the overall browsing experience. This unwanted tab opening not only prevents you from performing the essential official works using Chrome but also it makes the entire device sluggish.

The reason behind such an occurrence is many. Sometimes, the random malware attack can be the reason behind the multiple tab openings. Moreover, if somehow, you disabled the pop-up blocker, you will most likely encounter this issue.

At times, installing a corrupted version of Google Chrome can drag you towards these random openings of tabs. Besides, the default search settings and some malfunctioned background apps can be the prime reason which is triggering this issue.

Reputable websites like Chrome come with a pre-installed pop-up blocker, that is highly beneficial to provide assured safety. And, it reduces the number of pop-ups while accessing the browser. If you are unable to stop tabs from opening automatically, here are plenty of hefty solutions that can help you to overcome the problem.

Possible Solutions to Stop Tabs from Opening Automatically

Now that you have already acknowledged the possible causes behind the multiple unwanted tab opening, it is time to take immediate action against it.

Uninstall the Unwanted Extensions and Applications

At times, troublesome apps get automatically installed in the device when you download any software or files from an unreliable source. And, this overall triggers these random openings of multiple tabs in Chrome. Additionally, downloading something from an untrusted website can be a potential threat to the privacy of your system So, it is highly recommended to uninstall the problematic apps and extensions to stop tabs from opening automatically. Here is how you can uninstall the applications:

First and foremost, go to the “search bar” and tap on it. Now, write “Add or Remove Programs” in it and hit the “Enter” button.

Next, look for the unwanted applications from the list of the installed applications.

Choose the right one and right-click on it. Tap on the “Uninstall” button to remove it permanently.

How to Remove Extensions from Chrome?

After uninstalling the undesired applications, now it’s time for removing the unwanted extensions to prevent tabs from opening automatically. And do that, you have to implement these following steps:

Go to the Chrome address bar and write “chrome://extensions/” in it.

Now, hit the Enter button to open up the extension lists that are linked with the current version of Chrome.

Search for the extensions that you want to remove. Tap on the extensions and then choose the “Remove” button.

Moreover, you can even eliminate the VPN or unwanted Proxy extensions to prevent this error. By now, you will be able to stop tabs from opening automatically.

Change the Search Settings

The default search settings sometimes cause this error. So, changing some of its options will be helpful to prevent multiple tab openings in Chrome. Now, let’s check out how to adjust the search settings of Google Chrome.

Once you open the Chrome Browser, go to the search bar, and write something.

Don’t forget to hit the Enter button. Now, first, tap on the “Settings” and afterwards on the “Search Settings” option.

Look for the “Open New Window for Each Result” box in this section. Make sure you have unchecked this box to get rid of the error.

That’s it! You can now successfully disable all the tabs that previously used to pop up on the screen whenever you open Chrome.

Disable the Unwanted Background Apps

Certain installed applications seek permission to notify the users, with some additional information about the app, even if the Chrome tab is not open. And, this becomes troublesome for the users whenever they open the browser to carry out their necessary work. Therefore, you need to disable those apps from running in the background to stop tabs from opening automatically. Follow these hassle-free steps to disable:

Initially, you have to open Google Chrome and then tap on the “Menu” button.

Right next, choose the “Settings” option and then look for the “Advanced” button.

Tap on it and then move further to get into the “System” section.

Toggle off the “Continue Running Background Apps when Google Chrome is Closed” option.

This will simply restrict the associated apps that were causing multiple pop-ups on the screen.

Now, What to Do?

Do these unwanted tabs still open automatically? Then, try some other solutions. If even after applying all these easy hacks, there are no positive outcomes, try uninstalling the current version of Chrome.

Get the latest version of Chrome for a complete bug-free experience. Moreover, removing certain malware from the device will be highly beneficial in eradicating the multiple tab opening issues from the device. And now, you can web-surf without worrying about annoying pop-up tabs.