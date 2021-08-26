Managing your system settings and accounts is easy. Relax, it is no rocket science. The Group Policy Management Console Windows 10 will make the system software more effective in nature. You must know how to get the management console to your system software and use it correctly.

The group policy is a type of feature for Windows 10, 8 and 8.1 that comes in handy regarding the customization of advanced settings. Unfortunately, you cannot access this feature from the “Settings” option. A sophisticated interface is there from where you can access it, called Local Group Policy Editor.

Group Policy Management Console Windows 10: The Installation

You have to make use of the “Settings” of Windows 10 to install the feature in your system. Choose the “Apps” option. After that, select “Manage optional features”. Click on “Add Feature”. When the list of features appears, select “RSAT: Group Policy Management Tools”. Click on the option, along with the “Install” button.

Finding Out the Key Features

The Group Policy Management Console Windows 10 has awesome features. All of them are here as follows:

The graphical user interface is unified. So, you can easily use it.

The facility of backup and restore is available for the group policy objects.

You can import, export, copy and paste the group policy objects. The same thing applies to Windows Management Instrumentation filters.

The security protocols related to the group policy are simplified for a better understanding.

If you want to report GPO Settings, the HTML view format is always ready. Moreover, the scripting of settings of GPO is not available.

New Features in the Latest Update

The Group Policy Management Console Windows 10 service pack 1 has some exclusive new features. It will fix the existing bugs, and you will get new languages as well. The license agreement of the management console is also updated to its latest version. Lastly, the Microsoft Extensible Markup Language got its new form. Thus, it transformed from service pack 1 to service pack 2.

How to use Group Policy Management Console Windows 10?

There are two types of sub-policy that you can use — One is Default Domain Policy and the other is Default Domain Controllers Policy. The Default Domain Policy is directly linked to the Domain. On the other hand, the Controllers Policy is directly linked to the domain controller’s operating unit.

The New Group Policy Creation

Never change the default or the controller’s policies. Just include your own settings and establish a new group policy. There are two ways with which you can create it. They are:

Navigate to the domain and right-click on it. After that select a new link for the GPO and create it in the same domain. Save and enable it immediately after the creation process is done. When you see the group policy object container, right-click on it and choose “New”. Now, link the newly created GPO with the help of the dedicated domain. If there is any link that already exists, you can replace it with a new one.

Your new GPO must have a name. You might choose the existing name of the GPO and rename the new one.

Policies and Preferences: The Differences

The policies and preferences are entirely different from each other. The users, as well as the system settings, are further split into these two categories — the Policies and Preferences.

Policies don’t have permanent registry values. If you change the Group Policy Management Console Windows 10, the policy settings don’t stay in one place. Whereas, the preferences are permanent by default. The management console is re-configurable for every preference setting.

You cannot modify any application’s configuration settings with the help of policies. Compared to that, the Preferences will always allow you to change the dedicated configuration and other settings as well. For example, printer, login, drive mapping re-configuration option is available.

What is Advanced Group Policy Management?

The Group Policy Management Console Windows 10 has its own advanced version. It is playing the role of the Microsoft Desktop Optimization Pack. Their main target are the people seeking software assurance. The advanced version of the policy management is an application that is based on the client as well as the server.

The server-based components in the application help to store the other components when the latter is in offline mode. All the GPOs are being managed by the advanced version of the group policy management. When this happens, the GPOs are transformed from normal to controlled GPOs.

The version control feature of advanced group policy management will help you to set the roles of an editor, approver as well as reviewer. In addition to that, advanced group policy management also helps in auditing. The process of auditing provides an insight into when there is a sudden change in the policy.

Can you link more than one Group Policy Object to a Domain?

Yes, of course, you can link more than one group policy object to a domain, website and others. This process is one of the unique parts of Group Policy Management Console Windows 10. Open the list of group policy objects and click on “Link GPO”. If there are already other GPOs linked, they will rank in the higher-order and have the highest priority.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I open the Group Policy Management Console in Windows 10?

To open the Quick Access menu, press Windows key + X. Click Prompt Command (Admin). At the Command Prompt, type gpedit and click Enter. This opens Windows 10 for the Local Group Policy Editor.

How do I check my group policy?

User consoles for the results of the policy management console are the easiest way to view which group policies settings have been applied to your machine or user account .

To open this, click Win + R to create a running box. In the run box type rsop. msc and then press enter.

What can group policy do?