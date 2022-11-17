Kenshi is basically a role-playing game and it has been developed by Lo-Fi games. It has been particularly designed to play on Windows devices. This game has many features and gives the freedom to do whatever the gamer wants. But, it has been reported that many players are not happy with the game. The Kenshi did not meet the user’s expectations, and the reason is – the unoptimised and buggy nature of the game. The players are encountering Kenshi crashing issues on their windows.

Fortunately, we have the fixes that will guide you to dissolve the issue. All the appropriate fixes are given, and you just need to follow them accordingly.

7 Fixes of Kenshi Crashing

Already mentioned that Kenshi crashing is quite a common issue faced by players. Many users have reported this issue. Fortunately, we have come up with a few fixes that will help you to resolve the issue.

1. Change the Game Settings

The first method that you can try to fix the Kenshi crashing issue is by changing the game settings. You are now well aware that Kenshi-like games have quite a high requirement for computer performance.

You require a high configuration of the PC that will guarantee normal performance. By changing the game settings, you can reduce the performance requirement for PCs that have low configuration.

But, it might reduce the picture quality of the game. You can change the game settings with the help of the given instructions:

First, you need to disable the Shadows option, texture details option, town civilians option, reflection option and other options.

After that, you need to set all the viewing distances to the maximum value.

Finally, you need to disable vertical synchronisation.

2. Increasing the Hard Drive Space

Insufficient hard drive space can lead to Kenshi crashing. You can either allocate free space function or directly extend the hard drive space. We would also recommend you use professional disk management software for windows 10/8/ 7/XP/ Vista users.

In the case of a third-party app, we have given the instructions that you can follow:

At first, you need to install the third-party app, AOMEI Partition Assistant Pro. On the main page, you will see the disk and partitions available.

Then, find the disk where the Kenshi is located and select the partition with more space. You must right-click on the partition and select the allocate free space option.

Now, from the selected partition, you can allocate free space to the partition installed by the game. Then, after the settings, select the Ok option.

You will also notice that the space of the C drive has been enlarged. To submit the operation, hit the apply option.

3. Verify the Integrity of Game Files

We are quite well aware that in case the game file is damaged, the file is incomplete. Then, it will affect the performance of the game, which can be the reason for Kenshi crashing. Thus, it is important to verify the integrity of game files.

For game file corruption, Streams are used. If it finds any problem, then it will repair automatically or will download the files necessary to fix the Kenshi crashing. We have given the instructions:

First, go to the Stream and search for the library tab.

From the left side of the game list, find the Kenshi.

Then, right-click on the Kenshi and select the Properties option.

Now, go to the local files tab and hit the ‘Verify the integrity of the game files’ button.

On your PC, the Stream will check the game files and will compare them with the files present on steam.

In case you miss any files, then steam will automatically download the missing folder or files.

4. Install the Repair Patch

Feedback has also suggested that installing the repair patch can also help you in solving Kenshi crashing issue. The MOD will fix the crashes and will remain corrupted yet save files. Hit the files option to download it. After the download, follows the instruction given to you:

In the Kenshi installation folder, you need to copy the files in the document.

After the successful installation, a beep sound will come immediately after the startup.

While on some P, you might not get any startup sound, but if the Kenshi fix1.log is generated, then it will work.

5. Change the HDD to SSD

SSD stands for Solid State Drive, and it has a faster reading and writing speed than traditional HDD. In case Kenshi is installed on an HDD, you need to upgrade the HDD to SSD. This is quite an effective method to solve the Kenshi crashing or any other problem.

Many players have got help from the method, and any third-party app can help you.

First, install the third-party tool and hit the All Tool option. After that, hit the Disk clone wizard on the left side.

After that, we need to select the Clone Disk quickly option. Then, select the SSD that you want to clone and hit the Next option.

If you want, you can also hit the Optimize The Performance Of SSD in order to improve the reading and writing speed of SSD.

Now, hit the Next option to continue, followed by selecting the Finish option.

Then, in the main interface, select the Apply option, followed by the Proceed option to initiate the cloning of HDD to SSD.

6. Run As Administration

To follow this step, the first thing that you need to do is select the Properties option and click on the Kenshi icon. After that, select the compatibility tab and check the Run this program as an administrator.

This should be followed by hitting the Ok option. Now, check if the issue reappears or not.

7. Disable Overclocking

At times when the game clashes, check if you have enabled the overclocking settings, and then disable it. Sometimes, this can be the reason for Kenshi crashing. Even if you have installed the third-party application, then it would be better if you needed to uninstall the software.

In case you haven’t done any, then reset the overclock to default or reduce the overclock values. This might work for you.

Conclusion…

So, this was all about fixes for Kenshi crashing. The fixes have proved beneficial for many players. Thus, you won’t face any difficulties. This crashing problem can start at any time on your PC. So, these are some of the basic methods that you need to be aware of.