Guided access helps users to stay focused on tasks while using an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. It will restrict your device to a particular app, and you will be able to choose only those features that are available on the app. In case you are using TD snap or compass, you can use Guided Access to deactivate the home button and prevent users from abandoning the software. But, recently, a lot of reports are coming about Guided Access not working.

There can be two main reasons either due to wrong configuration or outdated smartphone software. At first, you can try enabling Guided Access, and this might help you out. We have listed a few of the fixes.

How to Fix Guided Access not Working?

We have listed some of the ways that will help you out. We will also discuss how to enable guided access after this. Follow the instructions given, and you will fix the issue soon. We are sure that one of the techniques will definitely solve the issue.

1. Force Restart Your iPhone And iPad

For different iPhone versions, there are different ways to solve the problem. Depending on the models, we have discussed all the fixes accordingly. Thus, you won’t face any trouble fixing the issue. If you see that in iOS 15, the Guided Access not working, then you can go for Force restart or restart.

If this option does not work, you can try rebooting your iOS devices.

If you are using model 13/12/11/x/8 of the iPhone, then you have to press the volume up and down button and rapidly release it. Now, till you see the Apple logo, keep holding the side button.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, press the volume down and the side button at least for 10 seconds till the Apple logo appears. And, finally, for the iPhone 6s, hold the home and the power or the sleep button for at least for 10 seconds.

2. Kiosk Policy Deleted

Apple introduced the Kiosk policy and this policy helps in managing apps that haven’t been installed yet. The iOS device will load software and if the app is not recognised, then the smartphone will lock it down. And, this is all because of the kiosk policy.

You need to remove the kiosk policy for the apps to work. Remember that the kiosk software has not been installed. Henceforth, it will only work if deployed or if the Guided Access is in supervised mode. Thus, delete the kiosk policy from the device.

Below we have discussed the steps.

At first, you have to navigate to the Policies tab and then select the Kiosk Policy.

After that, press the Manage button followed by Move To Archive button.

Now, choose the archived policy and press the Manage button.

Lastly, press the Delete option to remove the policy.

3. Factory Reset

Before trying out this option, make sure to backup all your important files. All the points are well explained.

Go to the Settings option and scroll down to the General option.

Then, at the bottom of the General page, you will see the Reset button. Tap on the Reset button.

Now, select the Erase All Content And Settings option to factory reset your iPhone.

You have to enter your passcode, and then confirmation will display. You just have to press the Erase button.

It might take a few minutes, but in the end, your device will resume working good as new.

4. Set Accessibility

You might observe Guided Access not working if there is any misconfiguration in the accessibility-related settings. You need to optimise the accessibility settings. And, to do so, you have to go to the Settings option, followed by the Accessibility option, and then finally disable the Guided Access.

5. Restoring iPhone through iTunes

In this option, there is a risk of data loss. So, if you are going for this option, make sure to back up all your data. We have discussed the steps below:

First, you have to open iTunes on your PC and plug in the device. iTunes will recognise your device and will highlight the device icon.

In case you want to generate a backup of your data. You just have to go to the Summary page, and then select the Backup Now option. After that, select the Restore option. This will remove all the content and the settings from your device.

After the above step, you will see that the setup screen has appeared in front of your screen. Now, navigate to the Apps and the Data Panel. After that, choose the iTunes backup file.

6. iOS System Repair

The iOS system repair is one of the best solutions to solve the problem. One of the most important things about this way is that there is no risk of losing your data while fixing the Guided Access. If there is any bug issue in iOS, then you can use these fixes:

First, you have to download this ULT Fone program on your system.

Now, connect your iOS device to the computer and after that, click Start to commence the repair process.

You will see two modes: one is the Standard repair, and the other is Deep repair. You have to select the Standard Repair followed by clicking the Download button.

After that, select the Start Standard Repair option. You will observe that iOS has fixed the problem in a few minutes.

How to Enable Guided Access?

As mentioned before, you can first try enabling the Guided Access, and to do so proper instructions are given:

First, you have to go to the Settings on your iPad.

From the menu, you have to select Accessibility. Then, scroll down, and select the Guided Access, turn it on.

A drop-down list menu will appear, and you have to select Passcode Settings.

Create and set a passcode. Retype the passcode and double-check on it.

Conclusion…

So, this was the guidance for Guided Access not working fixes. Hope this will help you out. The guidelines are well instructed. You just have to follow the instructions as given. We have also mentioned the steps on how to enable Guided Access to make things easier for you.