First, we need to know what FFXIV 90002 is. The FFXIV stands for Final Fantasy XIV, and its Error Code 90002 is an old issue that has been troubling the players. The error appears when a certain connection issue occurs between the player and the server. It can be very frustrating for the users as the error 90002 can occur at any moment. When the error 90002 occurs, it can ruin your experience. There can be many causes binding the error, some basic is the weak connection or server issues. To help you with FFXIV 90002 fix, we have come up with the fixes that will lead you towards the solution.

Methods to fix FFXIV Error Code 90002

As mentioned, you can face this error at any moment. Thus, you need to be prepared with the solution. To help you out, we have come up with the FFXIV 90002 fixes.

Follow the instructions as given, and you will be able to resolve Error Code 90002.

1. Disable Large Send Offload

Large Send Offload is a network adapter option that prohibits upper-level protocols from splitting large packets into smaller ones with every single header. It is beneficial for optimising network performance.

But, while this figure is enabled the MMO tends to trigger random disconnection. Many players have also reported that this method has helped them to FFXIV 90002 fix the issue.

The steps are listed down below:

Hold the Windows+R, this will open the Run dialog box. In the given empty space type ncpa.cpl and press Enter button. This will lead you to the Network Connection menu.

Now, right-click on the Active Ethernet Network inside the Network Connection, and then click on the Properties option on the Context menu.

Select the Networking tab from the Ethernet Properties and click on Configure option.

You will reach the Controller Properties menu, from the top Horizontal menu select the Advanced tab.

Then, from the Property menu, select the Large Send Offload v2(IPv4). After that set the value as disabled.

For Large Send Offload v2(IPv6), repeat the same thing and finally select the Ok option to Save the changes.

Lastly, restart the computer and see if the problem has been fixed or not.

2. Reinstalling the Game

As mentioned, there can be many reasons behind the FFXIV 90002 error occurrence. One of the reasons is a malformed or bad packet. Many users have confirmed the occurrence.

The error breaks the connection with the game server. In such a scenario, you need to follow the instruction mentioned below for FFXIV 90002 fix.

Open the Run dialog box by pressing the Windows+R key. In the given space, type ‘appwiz.cpl’ and then press the Enter button. This will open the Programs And Features option.

Now, scroll down through the list and locate the entry associated with the Final Fantasy XIV installation. Then, right-click on it and choose the Uninstall option from the Context menu.

Follow the instruction to complete the procedure inside the uninstallation screen.

After the completion, restart the computer and go on with the reinstallation process. Henceforth, after the installation launches the game and see if the issue has been resolved or not.

3. Use VPN

Players are quite familiar with Error Code 90002. Thus, to fix the issue, this method can be very helpful. Before connecting to the Final Fantasy XIV game server, you need to configure and enable VPN. Due to the usage of a VPN, the connection can get hampered, thus you might observe fail connection or a slow connection.

In case you don’t have a premium ISP, then you might experience a drop in connection with Final Fantasy. Thus, this can result in packet loss between players and the server. In such a scenario, contact either ISP and request to rectify the matter.

Or, even you can utilize a VPN service to bypass the ISP note. This is particularly done when utilizing a free VPN service. In case you are not using a VPN, then the issue can be related to the location.

There is a possibility that your server connection is not working properly, particularly when there is a good enough distance between players and the server. So, you need to correct the mistakes for FFXIV 90002 fix.

4. Reboot the Router

You can face Error Code 90002 if there is a certain change in IP or TCP with the router. Thus, the problem can be resolved by rebooting the router. You need to start by restarting the computer, and then to reconnect to the internet, and then restarting the router.

If this does not work, you need to reset the router as well. And that you can do by disconnecting and unplugging the complete connection. We have discussed the steps down below to be more specific:

First, you need to find the Power button, which is at the back of the router.

To turn it off, you need to press the button.

After that, you need to disconnect the router power cable and wait for a while till the power is completely drained from the capacitors.

Now, reconnect the power cable and switch it on after a minute.

After the competition, see if the issue has been resolved or not.

5. Restart Final Fantasy XIV

Often, restarting FFXIV and re-establishing the connection can be helpful. Thus, we recommend you restart the gaming system. With the help of this method, any data or tasks interfering with the smooth connection will be cleared. From the Task Manager, you can end the game process and relaunch it again.

6. Update the driver

It might be possible that you are getting the Error Code 90002 due to an incompatible version. You need to make sure that you are using the most recent game version. In case you are using a PC, then update the graphics card drivers.

First, you need to go to the Device Manager and then select Display Adapters. Hit the intel(R)HD graphics, followed by the updated driver. After updating, reboot the system and see if the issue has been resolved or not.

7. Disable third-party antivirus

Many customers are reporting that after installation of a third-party antivirus, like Avast Firewall, they are facing Error Code 90002. If you are facing the same problem, then we would suggest you remove the program from your system for FFXIV 90002 fix. You can switch to another antivirus or enable the installed antivirus and observe the situation.

8. Change to Google DNS

The Error Code can be caused due to DNS discrepancy. This can prevent your system from connecting to the Final Fantasy server. For gaming connection, we will recommend you to Google DNS. It is useful for FFXIV as well as for other game servers.

To do so, we have come up with the steps that will guide you:

Press the Windows + R key to open the Run dialog box. Then, in the space given, type ‘ncpa.cpl’ and click on the Enter button.

This will bring the Network Connection option. Then, you need to right-click on the Wi-Fi and choose the Properties option from the Context menu.

After that, go o the Networking tab and select Internet Protocol Version 4(TCP/IPv4). Now, to configure the connection hit the Properties option.

Then, select the Use The Following DNS Server Addresses, replace it with Preference DNS Server and Alternate DNS Server with the values changing to 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4, respectively. You will notice it has been updated

Now, select the Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and follow the address: 2001:4860:4860::8888

2001:4860:4860::8844

Save all the changes and reboot the system to check whether the issue has an FFXIV 90002 fix.

Conclusion…

So, this was all about FFXIV error code 90002. All the steps are well-instructed. You just need to follow them, and you will be able to resolve the issue. All the instructions are quite easy. Thus, you won’t face any trouble while applying them.