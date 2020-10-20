Android devices are among the best types of gadgets you can get and own nowadays. It is a flexible type of gadget that has the best operating system. Android updates come and go once in a while, and Android developers always have new updates that users can access through the Developer Options on their device. With that, Android devices are truly the best in the market.

Among the best features that the Android Developer Options created is the USB Debugging. This feature allows Android smartphone users to enable USB debugging, especially when connecting their Android devices to computers. To know more about enabling USB debugging, this article will explain everything.

Facts about USB Debugging

Enable USB debugging is an Android feature developed to check any threats and viruses that were caught while you connected the device to a computer. By enabling the USB debugging feature, you will let your device and the computer communicate through the Android Software Development Kit. This also allows users to have more advanced features on the device.

Do I need to have the Android SDK installed?

When creating Android applications, you will need to install an Android SDK on your computer or laptop. This software will allow app developers and creators to add necessary tools and use them when developing, making, and improving Android Apps. An SDK is essential if you want to build apps in particular platforms on the internet.

You will need to install the SDK with the Android Studio. The Android Studio is a creator environment for both apps and programs for Android. This software has the best collection of tools and resources necessary for editors and app developers and can fix any bugs and glitches.

More About Android SDK

The key modules of the SDK are libraries. Standard functions are being worked on by enabling developers. They can perform this function even without recording or reprogramming them. An excellent example of this would be Android’s printing function. When you use a printing function for Android devices, you need not make a new app. You need to develop the unique process of printing in the app.

You can also call the built-in function in the library and put it in the app where it is needed. Developers and users can perform different procedures and functions on an Android platform. But developers will need more operations to do so. It would be more manageable if the files can be transferred effectively from one device to another, perform specific commands and functions, and do manual actions.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that Android Studio is not required for developing apps. It only makes it more comfortable, but you can stick with Android SDK if you wish. You can perform USB debugging from scratch on your Android smartphone.

What versions can I find USB Debugging?

You can find the USB debugging feature on the latest update from Android OS for modern Android smartphones. In the Android’s Developer Options menu, you will find the USB Debugging feature. Sometimes, when it is by default, the option cannot be seen from the menu. Hence, you will need to search for it manually.

To access the debugging feature, you will need to go to Settings and scroll down below until you find About Phone. Once you’re there, you can scroll down more and look for the Build Number. Usually, this is located in the lowest section of the menu. When you already found the Build Number, click on it seven times until a prompt message will appear.

This will let you know that your device is in Android developer mode. Once done, go back to Settings and go over the menu. Scroll down at the end section again and click on the About Phone menu.

For the latest versions of Android OS, such as Android Pie, you will need to launch and expand the Advanced Menu first before anything else. Once done, you can enter the Developer Options. For earlier OS versions, you can see the Developer Option right next to the About Phone option.

How to Enable Debug a USB on KitKat and Jelly Bean OS

If you have an Android smartphone with a KitKat or Jelly Bean OS, you will need to follow a different procedure when enabling a debugging on USB. With your Android device, follow these steps and start debugging your phone in no time. First, you will need to open Settings and scroll down until you find the About Phone option.

Once you found it, navigate it to the last section of your Settings. The About Phone is usually found at the end part of the Settings. Next, click on the About Phone, and you will find the Build Number option. Once it is on your sight, tap on it seven times until a message will pop up, showing you are in Developer Mode.

When you are in this mode, you are now ready to start the debugging process. Go back to the Settings Menu and navigate it by going to the Developer Options. Tap the USB Debugging checkbox and then click OK once a prompt message pop-up will show. This will also ask you if you Allow USB Debugging to start on your phone.

How to Enable Debug on USB on Android 4.0 and 4.1

If you have an Android smartphone with an OS of 4.0 and 4.1, this is how you can enable USB Debugging on your phone. First, you need to go to Settings and click on System. Next, scroll down below and click on About Phone.

Once you are on the About Phone option, you can scroll down and click on Build Number seven times. Wait for a prompt message to appear that will say you are in Developer Mode. Once you are in that mode, go back to the Settings Menu and scroll down until you see Developer Options. Click on USB Debugging, and then a pop-up message will show that you are in Developer Mode.

Takeaway

While there are different ways to try when enabling USB Debugging, you can always choose the best way and solution in doing, so compatible with the Android OS version you have. Enabling USB Debugging in different Android platforms is not impossible, even when you have a locked phone. The steps might be too overwhelming, but keep in mind it is not impossible.