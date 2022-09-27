How to Effectively Conduct A Nonprofit Website Content Audit

A content audit is an important process that nonprofit organizations should undertake to identify areas of improvement. Therefore, nonprofit organizations should conduct a content audit on their website every few years to ensure that the information is current, accurate, and useful to visitors. A content audit can help identify areas for improvement and can help to ensure that the organization’s website meets the needs of its visitors. There are a few steps that nonprofit organizations can take to conduct a content audit. This article provides an overview of how to conduct a nonprofit website content audit, including steps for planning and executing the audit.

Why is a Nonprofit Website Content Audit Important?

According to the Guidance from the IRS, it is very important for organizations to conduct a content audit to make sure that the website content is accurate and current. The content should be reviewed for accuracy and completeness, and any changes or updates should be reflected on the website. The website content should also be compared to the organization’s governing documents to ensure that it is in line with the organization’s mission and goals. It is also important to verify that the website content is being used to support the organization’s activities and goals.

For non-profit organizations, conducting the audit is important because it can help to identify any deficiencies in the organization’s website content. This can help to improve the organization’s online presence and credibility. By conducting an audit, nonprofit organizations can identify areas where they could make changes to their website content in order to improve their online presence. This can be useful for increasing donations, attracting new members, and more. In order to effectively conduct a website content audit, it is important to have a clear purpose for the audit, as well as a list of specific goals that the nonprofit organization hopes to achieve by conducting the audit.

Assess Your Website Metrics

Before you begin your content audit, you need to assess your current website metrics. By doing this, you will have a clear understanding of what content on your website is working and what isn’t. Additionally, you need to assess your SEO, and overall website design in order to create an effective content strategy. This will help you understand how people are finding your website and what content they are engaging with. Once you know what’s working and what isn’t, you can start to make changes that will improve your website’s overall effectiveness. Assessing your website metrics will also give you a baseline to measure your progress against as you work on improving your website content. You can use Google Analytics to track your website traffic and analyze your user engagement. Look at things like pageviews, unique visitors, and bounce rate. Conducting a website content audit is key to devising a digital marketing strategy that meets business goals. So, key performance indicators (KPIs) are essential to understanding how well your site is connecting with your audience. KPIs can be grouped into three categories: engagement, acquisition, and conversion. Engagement metrics measure how often visitors interact with your content.

Organic Performance

Organic traffic consists of website visitors who come to your site because they found you in an unpaid search engine result. The goal of an organic performance marketing campaign is to improve the visibility of a website in search engine results pages (SERP), thereby increasing web traffic and generating leads/sales. Therefore, the first step in conducting a nonprofit website content audit is to take a look at how each of your pages is performing organically. Look at what keywords are bringing people to your site and see if you are ranking on the first page of results for those keywords.

Plan For Continuous Improvement

To plan for continuous improvement, you must first know where your nonprofit stands. This audit will help you understand your website content and how to improve it. Once you have determined the purpose of your content audit and the aim of your website, you need to plan for ongoing content improvement. Unless you make a conscious effort to improve your website’s content, it will suffer in quality and may eventually lose users. You should conduct a content audit every 3-6 months, or as needed. The first step is to identify the content areas that need the most improvement. There are several steps you should take when conducting a content audit:

Content. Establish a content strategy.

Layout and design. You should also assess the effectiveness of your website’s content, navigation, and design. This will help you to improve your website’s content and ensure that your visitors are able to find the information they are looking for. You also can use different test design techniques to help you determine which content is most relevant to your audience and whether the website’s design is effective in communicating that content.

User experience. User experience is one of the main things that need to be considered when making a website. You need to constantly evaluate your users’ experience with your site. You can do this in a number of ways, such as conducting surveys, holding user testing sessions, and analyzing your site’s analytics. Once you have a good understanding of how your users interact with your site, you can start making changes to improve their experience.

Conversions. As you analyze conversions on your donation pages, you will want to run experiments to improve key metrics. Continuous improvement of your website will ensure that you are keeping up with current best practices and technologies. A/B tests are a great way to test different versions of a page to see what performs best. You can test different versions of your donation forms, calls to action, and even the overall design of your donation pages. To get started, identify key pages on your website and track how many users complete the desired action on each page. This will give you a sense of which pages are effective and which may need improvement.

Finally, it can keep your website running smoothly and efficiently, which will save you time and money in the long run.

Final Thoughts

To be a successful nonprofit website, it is important to conduct regular content audits. Content audits help you track the effectiveness of your website content and make necessary changes to keep your website current and top-of-mind. So, after reading this guide, you should be able to conduct a content audit of your nonprofit website with ease. Take into account all of the factors mentioned above, and you will be well on your way to improving your website’s content.