“Any company that uses labour on a large scale for general knowledge process work, where people are performing high-volume, highly transactional process functions, will boost their capabilities and save money and time with robotic process automation software” -The Institute for Robotic Process Automation

Making human tasks easier, by developing machines, has been going on for ages. With Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and machine learning ruling the market, today you can see even more sophisticated machines available to humans, like robots. It is quite common to see robots taking up many complicated tasks and accomplishing them with desired precision and speed.

After hearing the term robot, people usually picture a humanoid. Well, there are software robots too, used in the field of Robotic Process Automation or RPA.

Detailed Insight about RPA

RPA is a promising technology through which bots are created to work the same way as humans execute any process on a computer or any digital system. Tasks that are quite repetitive and tedious for humans, like copy-pasting data, transferring files from one location to the other, sending regular emails or reports, and filling forms, can be easily automated using an RPA software. Now, when you talk about RPA software, you would surely come across the term Automation Anywhere.

Let’s get to know more about this tool and how an Automation Anywhere certification helps you get ahead in your career.

What is Automation Anywhere?

Automation Anywhere is an RPA software that aims to deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform. Its core rules abide by automating business processes and allow humans to focus on more productive tasks. Moreover, the tool is practically a combination of a user-friendly interface. It is designed to impart enterprise-class security and reliability. Thus, empowering real-time automation of a company’s digital workforce. Companies readily adopt this RPA tool as it doesn’t require changing any part of the existing business processes, legacy systems, or applications.

Features that make Automation Anywhere a Powerful RPA Tool

It allows you to deploy a digital workforce on-premises or on the cloud through a highly-intuitive RPA central command center.

Data Security isn’t an issue as it offers the most secure RPA authentication and credential security frameworks.

The performance of the software bots that companies create can be analyzed using operational and business metrics.

You can use IQ Bot which is a first of its kind integrated cognitive automation solution.

The only enterprise-grade platform is BotFarm. It is another unique service of this tool. And, primarily used for scaling bots when in demand.

Advantages of using Automation Anywhere

Here are some of the advantages that companies get, by utilizing the power of Automation Anywhere:

With a digital workforce, tasks can be completed with increased speed.

There are minimal chances of errors as the tasks are automated and not conducted by humans.

Companies achieve higher efficiency by automating processes.

There is an improvement in Business process compliance.

As mundane tasks are automated, employees can be engaged in other tasks that require more human intelligence.

Reading the above description, you may think that Automation Anywhere must be used in the IT sector. However, that’s just one of the industries where it helps. The tool is capable of automating the business processes of various sectors like insurance, financial services, healthcare, sales, and marketing, as well as manufacturing.

For example, sales professionals may usually send the same kind of emails to a large number of customers every day. But, with Automation Anywhere, such tasks can be easily automated and takes much less time comparatively. Sales pros can then focus on other useful tasks efficiently.

Automation Anywhere Certification

Professionals usually prefer getting certified whenever they start learning about a new tool. So, if you are sure that you would make a career in robotic process automation, then look no further, opt for Automation Anywhere certification.

Automation Anywhere offers the following two certifications:

1)Automation Anywhere Certified Advanced RPA Professional (Enterprise A2019)

This credential demonstrates how proficient you are in using the Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 RPA platform. The certification exam will test your understanding of the tool’s features, functionality, and application. To qualify for this certification, you need to be well-versed in finding business processes that can be automated, building software bots using the tool, how to use its advanced features, and automation challenges are handled by Enterprise A2019.

The Advanced RPA Professional (Enterprise A2019) exam consists of 60 questions to be attempted in 2 hours. The exam is conducted online and the passing score is 80%. Additionally, there are two attempts allowed to pass the exam and its fee is USD 50.

2)Automation Anywhere Certified Master RPA Professional (v11)

This credential tests your ability in using Automation Anywhere Enterprise RPA products and to create software bots. Using case studies, aspirants need to identify scenarios where business processes can be automated by creating bots. To qualify for this certification, one needs to dive deep into the Automation Anywhere Enterprise 11 Digital Workforce platform. You need to get to the in-depth details of its architecture, and its components.

This certification requires the aspirants to develop three bots in a week. Additionally, you need to enrol in some learning trails and complete them. Moreover, you can find further details on the Automation Anywhere website.

Ready to Establish a Career in RPA?

There is a huge growth potential for professionals starting their careers in RPA. If you are doubtful about whether the companies are investing in RPA or not, you should look at a report by Grand View Research. It states that the global RPA market size was worth USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.6 % during the forecast period 2020-2027. Furthermore, RPA has a good scope for the future, and getting Automation Anywhere certified will position you better than your peers.