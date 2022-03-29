2022 is a record year for renewable energy sources, with an estimated 44 gigawatts of new solar energy coming online this year. You need to know how to get ready for a solar panel installation if you want to start producing power.

Installing solar panels is an easy process for a professional. There are still some things you need to do beforehand to aid the installation process. From prepping your property to contacting your utility company, you need to handle some things beforehand.

Consult this guide for some tips for getting ready for your solar panel installation. Here, we discuss what you need to do to get ready for your big day. Read on to find out all you need to know.

Schedule a Walkthrough

Before you schedule your installation, a professional solar specialist will schedule a walk-through of your property. During this, they will assess your property and provide you with an installation estimate.

They also may tell you some specific steps to take to prepare for your installation. Your installation specialist will help you determine how much money you will save with solar panels .

Prep Your Property

Your solar specialist will point out any property maintenance items to take care of before your installation. This can include things such as cutting tree limbs to reduce shade coverage. You may also have to take out some trees.

Handling some necessary grading and groundskeeping may be in order if you plan on installing a ground-based system. One of the best tips for installing solar panels is to remove any vegetation that blocks the sun.

Prepping a Home for a Solar Panel Installation

The main thing you need to focus on when prepping your home for a solar panel installation is the integrity of your roof. You need to ensure that your roof is structurally sound, leak-free, and capable of bearing the weight of the system.

You should get your roof redone first if it is in disrepair or old. It will be more expensive to repair your roof once you mount your solar system on it.

Contact Your Power Company

Your solar panel installation specialist will require some vital information from your power company. This includes total power usage over a given month or annual period. This will help determine your energy needs.

You also need to find out about any power-hookup locations and compatibility if you plan on hooking your system up to the grid. You will need to discontinue your service if you plan on going off the grid.

Let the Pros Handle the Rest

Once you have prepped your property and home for your solar panel installation and have contacted your power company, you can sit back and let the pros do their job. Stay out of the way, and enjoy your new energy source!

Use the information in this guide to prepare for your solar power energy installation. For all your other relevant news and information, make sure to check back with our site from time to time.