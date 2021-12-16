Online gaming has been one of the fastest-growing industries for several years now, but the trend was quickly accelerated by the pandemic, according to Forbes. More and more people are playing games online with friends and family, bridging the gap that was created when lockdowns came into effect and forced people apart in 2020.

Increasingly, online games have become a social outlet for people, but they are also a way for people to compete together. Along with the rise in online gaming has been an increased interest in eSports and competitive gaming scenes. From the record-breaking viewership of broadcasted tournaments to the establishment of a Las Vegas professional gaming team, there are a lot of new developments that have sprung up around online gaming in the last few years.

The pandemic also impacted those who got their gaming fix at casinos, sparking a new rise in online casinos and iGaming across the country. Not one to pass up an opportunity, many online casinos implemented new innovations and technology into their gaming offer, such as Virtual Reality support to bring the online experience closer to than ever to the real thing. Another good example of this innovation is the range of casino games on Gala Bingo. They include titles such as Money Drop Live and Spin a Win, hosted by real people to give a fresh and new gaming experience. That’s the sort of new advance that draws more players into iGaming than ever before and is something that other gaming industries, such as mobile gaming, have taken, blurring the lines between genres and industries.

With so many people using online gaming sites, it has become more important than ever to ensure that we can all stay safe while doing so. While websites have a role to play in keeping their visitors safe, there are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself as well.

Keep Your Personal Details Private

This is always the first step to keeping yourself safe online, but just because something is obvious doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be mentioned. Anything that can be used to identify you, including your full name, address, or date of birth, should be kept confidential and private from the people you game with. Remember that you never really know who is on the other end of the computer screen, so it is best to exercise an abundance of caution when communicating with other players.

Beware What You Download

There are lots of sites that will require you to download something in order to play their game. In fact, most online games do exactly that. However, there are also countless mods for popular games like Skyrim or Minecraft that might seem harmless on the surface but can give hackers powerful backdoors into your computer. Your safest option is to make sure you only download software from trusted sites and keep your anti-virus software up to date.

Only Play on a Secure Server

Most online games are built with encryption and authentication services in mind, but it is worth checking to make sure the game you’re looking to play, or the online casino provider you choose, has these in place before you download any software from them. If they don’t have at least basic security, its database of players along with all their details, including yours, could be at risk of a data breach. You can avoid this by checking what security the company has on its servers, which should be in the FAQ or on their website. If the information is difficult to find, it might be because they don’t want you to find the answer.

Protect Yourself from Cyberbullies

It seems like every few weeks there is a new report about cyberbullying. While no one can stop it completely, keeping your personal data private can help you avoid their attention, but it is important to check what the site’s policies are on dealing with bullying from their player-base and, more vitally, how often they follow through with enforcing those policies. If a community is left to run wild with little oversight from the developers or a community manager, it can quickly devolve into toxic behavior and should be avoided if possible.

Whether you are looking to keep yourself safe online or pick out the right monitor to use when gaming, we’ve got you covered on The Daily Sound blog.

Only Play on a Secure Server

Most online games are built with encryption and authentication services in mind, but it is worth checking to make sure the game you’re looking to play has these in place before you download any software from them. If the site doesn’t have at least basic security on it, its database of players along with all their details, including yours, could be at risk of a data breach. You can avoid this by checking what security the company has on its servers, which should be in the FAQ or on their website. If the information is difficult to find, it might be because they don’t want you to find the answer.

Protect Yourself from Cyberbullies

It seems like every few weeks there is a new report about cyberbullying. While no one can stop it completely, keeping your personal data private can help you avoid their attention, but it is important to check what the site’s policies are on dealing with bullying from their player-base and, more vitally, how often they follow through with enforcing those policies. If a community is left to run wild with little oversight from the developers or a community manager, it can quickly devolve into toxic behavior and should be avoided if possible.

Whether you are looking to keep yourself safe online or pick out the right monitor to use when gaming, we’ve got you covered on The Daily Sound blog.