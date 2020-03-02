USB port happens to be a port on the operating system that lets you establish connections like MP3 players, headsets, earphones, electronic devices, and pen drives. No matter what it is, the USB port is an essential part of the system. So, it would be a devastating or rather a very annoying thing to experience if it does not work.

The problem can be related to both software as well as hardware and can happen on both Windows and Mac operating systems. Well, this implies only one thing. And that is the USB port is faulty. It has dealt with a certain amount of damage to end up not detecting the electronic chips.

Well, if you’re facing USB ports not working, then go through the contents below on USB ports not working windows 10 so you can start to work it out immediately!

Easy Fixes To Apply If The USB Is Not Working!

If you’re wondering if there is any easy way to resolve the USB ports not working windows 7, then you’ve come to the right section. Go through these fixes mentioned below on USB ports not working mac!

1. Restart The System

Restarting the system has often solved a lot of technical problems. It is also one of the easiest technical solutions of all times because it simply allows the system to start afresh. So if there have been any changes made, it will resolve mac USB ports not working.

Go t the “Start” button and then right-click on the “Power” button. Then select the option called “Restart”. Once the system restarts, insert the device using the USB wire into the USB port. Check if the system recognizes the device. If it works, then the problem is solved. But if not, try some alternatives.

2. Check The USB Port

USB ports are made in such a way that it’s robust. But, it is needless to say that the port remains open at all times. It can easily be a place for the deposition of debris, dust, and small particles.

So, it is advisable that you inspect the port thoroughly and check if there are any particles stuck inside or not. Makes sure that you’ve shut down the system before you start to inspect. Try using something called canned air to blow in the dust or debris stuck inside.

Also, the structure of pins inside the USB port is delicate. If you’ve ever roughly inserted the USB wire into the port, then chances are that the pins are not positioned right. To verify this, carefully and slowly insert the USB plug and wiggle it. If you see that you’re getting partial connection with every stroke, then the pins are not positioned right.

If that is the case, then the best bet would be to seek help from a professional or a technician. Consider getting the port replaced by them.

3. Use Another USB Port

As you know that the system has more than one USB port and it may vary from model to model, regardless if its Windows OS or Mac OS. Plug the cable into other USB ports. When you see you’ve established a connection using a different USB port, then the problem is solved.

But if you see that none of the USB port is being able to recognize the connection, then consider the fact that the underlying problem may not be the USB port. Go to the next solution if that is the case.

4. Change The USB Cable

If you’ve applied the previous solution and come to find that none of the USB ports have been able to recognize the connection, then the problem may be with the US cable. USB cables are more prone to damage than the USB port. This is because the wires inside can bend and detach, especially if the coaxial cable is not strong on the outside.

Consider using a different USB cable to connect the device into the system. Makes sure you try this on all the USB ports. It could also be that both the USB cable and one of the USB port is damaged. If you see that you can establish a connection using a different cable on one of the ports then voila!

5. Use A Different System

If the aforementioned solutions were not useful and you’re still unable to connect the USB to the system, then try using a different operating system to do so. Plug the same USB cable into a different system’s USB port.

If you do no face any further issue, then the problem may have been on the previous system. However, you can also try some other methods below.

6. Device Manager

Try tuning into the Device Manager panel to tune the USB port and make it work in the following way:

Simply go to the “Start” button. And then right-click on it. Then select the option called “Run”. After that, type in “devmgmt.msc” in the blank space and then hit the enter button.

Once you’re in the following box of Device Manager, locate the name of the system. Then, right-click on it to choose the option called “Scan for hardware changes”.

Now the system will undergo a thorough hardware scan. If there are any issues discovered with the hardware, then it will resolve it. Then try plugging in the USB cable into the system and check if the system is able to establish a connection with it.

7. USB Controller

To uninstall the USB controller and reinstalling it from scratch one, do the following steps below!

Go to the “Start” button and then right-click on it. Then select the option called “Run”. In there, type “devmgmt.msc” and then hit the enter button.

In “Device Manager”, go to the option called “USBC (Universal Serial Bus Controller). Right-click on it and then select the option called “Uninstall”.

Make sure you do the same step of uninstallation for each and every USB controller. Once that is done, restart the system and plug in the USB cable to see if you can make a connection or not.

At this point, since the USB controllers have been uninstalled, it will detect the USB cable and reinstall them on the system automatically.

8. System Management Reset (For Mac OS)

The first thing to do is close the system and then plug the adapter into the system. Then use the “Ctrl”, “Shift” & the power key. Now Let go of all the buttons. The system will restart now and when it does, the system management will be set to default.

Now try inserting the USB cable and check if the solution worked out for you or not.

9. Update The System’s Driver

If nothing has worked out so far, here’s one last thing you can try doing. Try updating the system’s driver to its latest version.

For the Windows Operating System

Right-click on the “Start” button and then select the option called “Run”. Then, type “devmgmt.msc”. After that, hit the enter button. Then, once you’re in Device Manager, right-click on the option called “Universal Serial Bus Controller”. Select the option called “Update Driver”.

Now, choose the option called “search automatically…”. Do the same for all the other USB controllers and then restart the system. Now you should be good to go with the USB connection.

For the Mac Operating System

Go to the option called “App Store”. Then, from the toolbar choose the option called “Updates”. If you see that there are the latest updated versions available, then select and continue with the update.

Then simply restart the system and try checking on the USB cable connection.

Conclusion!

The above-mentioned solutions should be effective. Follow them according to your convenience and n case of any further doubts, you can refer to the comment section!