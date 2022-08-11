Synchronisation failure while watching Netflix or any other platform is a snap moment. The overall streaming pauses, and all you can see ‘Sync Timing Synchronization Failure ー Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’. It simply indicates that there has been a mismatch between the computer or device speed and the network speed. In addition, the synchronisation failure might lead to a disruption in the spec upstream power with the QAM/QPSK symbol timing.

Moreover, it triggers downstream power issues; as a result, packet loss, latency problems, abrupt disconnecting, speed issues, and random modem reboots become quite phenomenal.

Fortunately, if you have been experiencing such a sign on your monitor or television, you can fix this situation. Here are the best troubleshooting methods to recover your watching experience from this synchronisation failure.

Look Out for Redundant Coax Cable Splitters

Believe it or not, excessive coax cable splitters can ruin your internet connection. Consequently, it can lead you to the ‘Sync Timing Synchronization Failure- Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ error. Therefore, check for surplus coax cable splitters on your computer.

Consider removing them from your device and rebooting the system. Test if it improves the internet connection and eliminates the issue. On the other hand, you should always use a high-grade coax cable splitter. The splitter must be bi-directional with a rating of 1200 MHz. Use a bi-directional splitter when you have removed all the excess splitters. In addition, place the splitter to the right port that connects to the modem.

However, this works for a wired connection. What should you do when you are using a wireless connection? Move your computer or streaming device closer to the router. Besides this, remove interference between your streaming device and the router.

Avoid Multiple Circular References

Reportedly, multiple circular references can result in the ‘Sync Timing Synchronization Failure- Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ issue. In case the concerned groups are using multiple circular references, terminate them.

You can identify the groups outlined beneath the response code list. Fix the issue by disabling the multiple circular references and restarting your device.

Perform a Power Cycle

Users have confirmed that a power cycle can be effective if you face a synchronisation issue on a Vizio or Spectrum TV. Moreover, it’s way easier to drive a power cycle on your TV. Detach your TV connection from the personal hotspot, router, or modem. In addition, you have to remove every peripheral from the TV.

Turn off your gadgets and wait for a while before you turn them on. Next, you have to establish connections between the Wi-Fi network and the TV. We recommend power cycling your modem and try to switch if you are using both. If the ‘Sync Timing Synchronization Failure ー Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ issue persists, continue with the following fixes.

Adjust Your Video’s Frame Rate Settings

Inappropriate video frame rate settings can cause the ‘Sync Timing Synchronization Failure- Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ issue. Therefore, you should set a feasible frame rate for the video you’re watching.

The safe limit for synchronised instances is 60fps. If setting the frame rate at 60fps doesn’t fix the issue, then you might have to contact your ISP. They will look into the matter and modify your account settings. It might demand replacing your equipment to solve the synchronisation failure.

Rename Cloud-Managed Groups

If the ‘Sync Timing Synchronisation Failure- Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ warning still flashes on your device, you could try this solution. Renaming cloud-managed groups will remove outdated or old connection information. Attempt renaming cloud-managed groups and check if it mitigates the synchronisation failure.

Here’s what you need to follow:

Sign in to your account and navigate to the ‘Cloud Management’ page.

Select the group that you wish to rename. Click the Edit option.

Provide the new name for the group and confirm your changes.

Follow Up with a Response Code

Users have complained that renaming a cloud-managed group hasn’t solved the synchronisation failure in a few cases. If you are also stuck with the ‘Sync Timing Synchronisation Failure- Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ issue, try this fix instead. Entering a complete response code might remove the conflict and load the service.

Check out the following guidelines:

Enter your user account with your credentials. Then, reach out to the Cloud Management page.

Choose the group you wish to enter the response code. Next, select the Edit option.

Scroll down until you can witness the Response Code section. Provide the corresponding code and hit the ‘Save Changes’ option.

Delete Already Loaded Cloud Service

Loaded cloud services can be another reason behind the ‘Sync Timing Synchronisation Failure ー Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ notion. Restarting the directory might help. Or else, you can erase the loaded cloud service to restore synchronisation.

Go through the following steps to eradicate the synchronisation failure:

Start with signing into your user account. After that, head towards the Cloud Management page.

Next, you have to select the group that you wish to delete. Click the Edit option right next to the group.

Scroll down and locate the section named Service Erase. Hit the Erase button and confirm changes.

Alternative Methods to Eliminate the ‘Sync Timing Synchronisation Failure ー Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ issue?

You should contact the service provider if you are still struggling with the synchronisation failure and high upstream power. They might be able to assist you in overcoming the problem. You can reach out to the customer support of your TV or streaming device. Hopefully, the guide was helpful in getting rid of the ‘Sync Timing Synchronisation Failure ー Failed to Acquire QAM/QPSK’ warning.