After Google Chrome, the most used browser for internet surfing would be Mozilla Firefox. That being said, there is always a possibility to experience issues with the browser. One such issue would be ssl_error_rx_record_too_long. Now, if you’re here, then it is clear you run a website.

And to run one website successfully, one would need the SSL certificate. Now here’s where the problem arises. Due to some issues, users have been having a troublesome experience with the verification of the SSL certificate.

Unfortunately, if you happen to be one of the users, then there’s nothing to worry about. Get some information on what it is and what can be done to prevent this from happening again.

SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG: What Is It?

Before we jump into solutions, it is essential to get some brief idea of what the error signifies.

So SSL certificate is something that known to protect the hosted data on their respective server through means of encryption.

SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encrypts the data and sends it. Upon receiving by the user, it then decrypts. You can call this a security protocol to prevent users from getting their data in the wrong hands.

But it does not always go as planned. If the transmitted data has been tampered with, or if ay way, the data is corrupted, then Mozilla refuses to recognize the information. IT rather considers being non-secure. This is when you get the ssl_error_rx_record_too_long message on the screen.

There are many things that could be the reason behind the error. For example, if the SSL certificate is incorrect, or if there an antivirus program on the system. Regardless, there are ways to resolve it.

How To Fix The Issue?

If you’re having trouble with the SSL protocol in Mozilla Firefox, then here’s what you can do to fix Fix ssl_error_rx_record_too_long error!

1. Use The HTTP Protocol

The very first thing you need to consider while trying to connect to a website is the use of HTTP protocol. Here’s what to do:

Whichever website you seek to visit, place its URL on the address bar of the Mozilla Firefox browser. Now, when you see the “https://” protocol just before the address of the website, replace it with “http://” instead.

Now hit the “Enter” button. Now there should not be any further issue with connecting to the website. The error should be resolved. However, if it did not work, then try some other methods.

2. Update The Mozilla Firefox Browser

It is advisable to keep Mozilla Firefox updated to its latest version. Every update comes i=with improved fixes for bugs and enhanced performance skills. Although it has the ability to update itself, there is a possibility that you may have missed it.

In that case, do a manual update in the following way:

Go to the “Menu’ section in the browser and then click on the option called “Help”. Then from there, go to the option called “About”. If there is an update available then it will be visible. Simply click on the option called “Restart to update Firefox”.

3. Refresh Mozilla Firefox Browser

It could be that some unwanted programs have conflicted with the settings of the browser. Or it could ads that are barring the connection with the desired website. In that case, resetting the browser would be a viable option. To do that, follow these steps below:

Launch the Mozilla Firefox browser, then go to the address bar and enter the following thing in there:

“About:support”

Then hit the “Enter” button. After that, the following window will allow you to Troubleshoot. So, in there, go to the right section and then select the option called “Refresh Firefox”. In the following warning box, select the option called “Refresh Firefox”.

4. Turn Off Firefox Extensions

Even though add-ons are built to the server the purpose of utility to the browser, it can often act up and trigger problems like ssl_error_rx_record_too_long. So, in that case, consider disabling them in the following way:

Open the Mozilla Firefox and then go to its “menu” at the top. From there, go to the option called “Add-Ons”. Go through the list of Extensions installed on the system and then select the “Disable” button for all of them.

Then exit the browser. Now open it again and try connecting to any website. Check if you’re getting any further issues or not.

5. Check Settings For Proxy

If you have a proxy connection then now is the time to configure it. Additionally, it might resolve ssl_error_rx_record_too_long issue:

Open the Mozilla Firefox browser and then go to its menu on the top. In the following drop-down menu, choose “Options”. Now go to the section called “Network Proxy”. And then, select the option called “Settings”. After that, you’ll see a section called “Configure Proxy Access”.

There, choose the option called “No Proxy”. Then hit the “OK” button. Exit Firefox and then re-open it again. Connect to a website and the problem should no longer appear now.

6. Use Safe Mode To Open The Website

Just as Windows consists of Safe Mode, Mozilla Firefox has a similar feature from where you can try accessing the website without getting issues. So, to enter into the Safe Mode in Mozilla Firefox here’s what you can do:

Open Firefox and then go to the option called “Open Menu”. Then, go to the option called “Help”. In the following window, click on the option called “Restart with Add-ons Disabled”.

Now, choose the option called “Restart”. Then, click on the option called “Start in Safe Mode”.

Then go to the website that you seek to visit. Check if there are any further issues with it.

7. Check Antivirus

As you know, antiviruses have certain protocols as a form of security measure. It can often block certain aspects of browsers and applications and consider it to be suspicious. So, it could be that the antivirus is triggering the issue. For that, try disabling it for a period of time.

Or you can try removing it and then switching to a different antivirus program. If you see that it solved the problem then you’re good to go.

8. Use Virtual Private Network (VPN)

According to many user reports, it has come to light that apparently, using a VPN to form a connection with the desired website has been useful. As you know, VPN lets you have access to any website without revealing your IP address to any third party user.

Get a VPN program from the Internet. Make sure you’re getting it from a trusted source. Install it and then connect to any of the servers from the ones that are provided in the program. Then, connect to the website and the problem should no longer be there.

9. Consider Tuning Settings In Mozilla Firefox

If you did not know, then here’s something to learn. Mozilla Firefox has a setting that not many people can grapes on. This is because these settings are hidden. So, to make some changes here’s what to do:

Open the Mozilla Firefox browser and open a new tab on it. In the address bar of the new tab, type “about:config” and then press the “Enter” key. The following prompt will be a warning that says “This might void your warranty!”

Click on the option called “I accept the risk”. Now go to the search field on the top and then type “security.tls.version.max” and then hit the “Enter” button.

Then, you’ll get a box that would ask you to enter the integer value. Enter the value as 0 and then hit the enter button. However, some users have had s success rate in resolving the issue by setting a value of 2 to Security.tls.version.max and security.tls.version.min.

Now close the tab and try connecting to the desired website. Check if you are having further issues with the SSL.

10. Uninstall/Install Mozilla Firefox

Another thing you can try doing is uninstalling Mozilla Firefox and then reinstalling it. There is a possibility that there is an underlying issue with the browser. In that case, uninstalling and reinstalling it would be advisable.

Go to the “Start” button and then search for “Programs & Features”. Click on the result. Then, among the list of programs locate and select Mozilla Firefox. Right-click on it and then select the option called “Uninstall”. Then exit.

Using another web browser (Preferably Google Chrome) to download the latest version of Mozilla Firefox. Then install it. Open it and try connecting to any website and check for further problems.

11. Flush Out Cache

As you know cache gets accumulated over the course of time for every browsing session. No matter what the problem you may face, it is always a good option to clear them out of the system once in a while.

Additionally, it also ensures that Mozilla will most likely not show the ssl_error_rx_record_too_long error after that. So to do that, here’s what you can do:

Launch the Firefox browser and go to the menu. From there, go to the History menu and then select the option called “Clear Recent History”.

Then go to the section called “Time range to clear:”. In the following list click on the option called “Everything” after choosing the time range. Then go to the option called “Details” and then select all the cache to clear. Finally, click on the option called “Clear Now”.

Now exit the browser and then open Mozilla again. Try going to the website and check if you get it any more issues.

Conclusion!

Hopefully, these methods were helpful to Fix ssl_error_rx_record_too_long Error. If not then you can try referring to the comment section below!