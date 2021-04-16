HDDs are being replaced by SSD, as they are much faster, reliable, and safer when compared. No matter how reliable an SSD is, it is not always free from errors. Recently, few users reported facing SSD not showing up in BIOS.

BIOS is the Basic Input-Output System that helps in the proper booting of the OS that is installed in your computer. When you cannot detect the SSD in the BIOS, then you are in trouble and need to resolve the matter as soon as possible. The reasons behind the issue are; generally serial ATA drivers are not properly installed, faulty SSD, data cable issues and others. Don’t worry, and there are fixtures for the issue.

Troubleshoot the SSD Hardware

If the storage device’s hardware is faulty, then the SSD not showing up in BIOS appears. That is why troubleshooting the hardware is important. Every sophisticated storage device has its own maintenance application. You just need to install the application and run the health check. In addition to that, with the help of the application, you can also repair the bad sectors as well. Hopefully, the SSD will now appear in the BIOS. The SSD Configuration

The configuration mode of the SSD is also known as the SATA controller mode. This mode only comes in handy when the SSD not showing up in BIOS. The configuration of the BIOS varies from one computer manufacturer to another. So, the general procedure is: Restart your computer and keep pressing the F2 or F8, or F10 key from the keyboard.

Now, carefully study the on-screen instructions and access the configuration mode by pressing the Enter key.

After entering the configuration mode, select serial ATA and once again press the Enter key.

The SATA Controller Mode Option will be in front of you. Finally, select IDE Compatibility Mode. Save the changes and once again reboot your computer. Hopefully, the BIOS will now be able to detect the SSD. Up-to-date all the Drivers

Any missing or outdated drivers of your computer can lead to the SSD not showing up in BIOS. In order to resolve the situation and avoid any type of errors, you need to update all the drivers. Most people have the driver setup files stored in their computers. Based on the necessary requirement, they install them accordingly. If you don’t have the setup files with you, then use a third-party file. Install a reliable third-party application and scan your computer to detect all the outdated drivers. After that scan is complete, download and install them. When you are not at all interested in the automatic update, then visit your computer manufacturer’s website. Find out the downloads section where all the necessary downloadable drivers are present. Select your OS and its bit version to match the system compatibility. After that download, all the available drivers. Check the SSD Data Cable

All the external SSDs are connected to the computer via a data cable. If the data cable is facing wear and tear, then the detection of the SSD might fluctuate. This can cause damage to the storage device, as well as a result in the SSD not showing up in BIOS. First, you need to check the physical condition of the cable. If it is torn at some point, then immediately change the cable with a new one. Never use any replica cable as it might damage the device. Always try to use those cables that are manufactured by the storage device manufacturer. Eliminate any Interferences

When your SSD not showing up in BIOS, there might be plugged storage drive cables interrupting the matter. Disconnect all the drives from the computer. In addition to that, you must disconnect the SSD also. Reboot your computer and then connect the SSD. After that, start the BIOS and check whether the SSD is detecting or not. Enable the SSD in the BIOS When you insert or plug in the SSD in the computer and start the BIOS, the system automatically detects the storage device. The BIOS is also called the CMOS Setup. If the storage device doesn’t appear automatically in the BIOS, you might have to update the BIOS manually. The shortest and the quickest way to update the BIOS is to perform a Windows update. Hopefully, the SSD will be enabled automatically and will also appear in the BIOS list.



Important Info on SSD

As you are not an expert on the storage device, there are some common things you can easily do. Apart from the dedicated SSD application developed by the manufacturers, there are also some symptoms that you can witness regarding a faulty SSD. The storage device will perform slow, and data will be wiped out automatically, unusual noises from the SSD and many more.

If you witness all of them, then don’t try to repair it all by yourself. First, check whether the SSD is within the international warranty. After that, gather all the papers and rush to the official service centre. If the device is within the warranty, then any repair will be free of cost.

If not, the service centre executives will first analyze the drive and detect the issue. Only after that, they will tell you the approximate service charges. As per the tech experts, you must take care of your storage devices.

In the case of internal SSDs, never let any type of malicious files enter your system. Always use a good security application for protection. Talking about the external SSD, those are the backup drives.