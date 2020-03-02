Rundll32.exe is a file, or much rather a process, that runs in the background of the system. It has links with the Dynamic Link Library. This implies that it deals with the distribution of memory. And without that, the system cannot run properly. Because it contains files that are integral to the system.

Now, here’s the irony. As much as it’s important, it also is one of the major reasons the system encounters issues. According to many users, it uses quite a majority of the CPU. Now, it does not usually take so much space, but if you see otherwise, then be sure there are some underlying issues that give rise to it.

So, if you’re one of these people who’ve been facing this, then it is not as unfortunate as it seems. Because you can get to the root of the cause and then resolve it once you find out the culprit. Go through the contents below for that!

Rundll32.exe: What Is It?

Rundll32.exe is a DLL file. It serves the purpose of letting multiple applications access the logic of it. In other words, it helps in launching any application with efficiency as it stores its DLL libraries into the system memory from the DLL file.

As a result, it makes sure that the system is running securely and smoothly. The reason why it is essential is that without the process, no application will open. A common possibility behind it taking the majority of the CPU is the presence of malware in the system.

You may not even realize but the process itself can hold malware. Many hackers inject malware and malicious files like a trojan and much more inside the process itself to hide it.

Rundll32.exe: Is It Known To Be A Virus?

So what is rundll32.exe? As previously mentioned that there could be a rundll32.exe virus present in it, the file itself is harmful. It has been developed by the Microsoft team to give benefits to the system and its applications. Without the file, the system is not properly functional. But the very reason people consider it to be an essential component is the very reason why hackers build viruses, worms, and trojans replicating it.

As a result, no one bats an eye because it is less likely to seem suspicious being an important component of the system. So how can you tell if you have a replica of the original “Rundll32.exe” program? Go through the next section on rundll32.exe trojan.

Rundll32.exe: Why Does It Use the Majority Of The CPU?

The windows host process rundll32 file itself is not harmful to the system. It rathe serves utility. But if the wrong file is running having the same name, then you’re in trouble. Usually, it does not take so much of the space in the CPU. But if you see an abnormal amount of space is in use, then be sure that it is not a genuine file.

The process gets installed in the system from applications that you download. If there has been an issue of fragmentation, then that also may be reasons why the CPU is being used so much without any reason.

How To Check If You Have A Virus Replica Of Rundll32.exe?

Well here’s how you can check if you have the original file running in the system or rundll32.exe btmshellex:

1. Basic Signs That The File Is Not Genuine

Here are some obvious signs of the rundll32.exe windows host process (rundll32) that can let you know that the file is not genuine.

(In C:\\Windows Folder)

The security rating implies that its at 7% dangerous in the C directory.

If you see that the program is invisible.

The size of the file is around 44,544 bytes or more than that.

If the file is signed as Microsoft’s signed file.

(In User’s Profile Folder)

If the file is located in the User’s Profile Folder, then, here are some symptoms to watch out for:

The security rating is above 68% and termed as dangerous.

The size of the file is 24,576 bytes having occurrences of 17% an having more variations around that.

If the file is termed as a legit Microsoft Windows file.

There is no information on the file.

If the program is not showing.

The file has the ability of keylogging the pattern of mouse and keyboard.

(In Windows Subfolder C:\\)

The security percentage shows dangerous at 40%.

The size of the file is more than 44,544 bytes having occurrences of 50%

Rundll32.exe: How To Disable It?

Disabling the process may result in affecting the system performance to some good extent. Hence, it is not advisable to do so. But if you strongly believe disabling it would be effective on the CPU usage, then go through the steps below!

1. Misconfig

Go to the “Start” button and then search for “misconfig” in the search bar. Or you can open the “Run” box then type “misconfig” in it. Then hit the enter button.

In the following box of “System Configuration”, go through the list fo process and among those, you’ll find the Rundll32.exe process running. If you see more than one process in the list, then select the together and then click on the option called “Disable All”.

2. Task Manager (Windows 8/10)

Go to the “Start button and then search for “Task Manager”. Hit the enter button. Once you’re in Task Manager, locate the process called “Rundll32.exe”. Select it and then disable it using the “Disable” button at the bottom.

3. Task Manager (Windows 7/Vista)

If you have a windows version of 7or Vista, then you’re in luck. Because in that version’s Task Manager you can see the command lin in it.

Simply go to the “Start” section, search for “Task Manager” and then click on the result. In Task Manager”, if you see more than one process for it, then go to the option called “View”. In there, go to the option called “Command Line”.In there, you’ll get a list of paths for the Rundll32.exe process.

You’ll see the directory where the file is saved, which is the folder called 32 in C directory under “Users”.Open that location and hover over the process. YOu’ll get information on what kind of file it is. Once you’ve discovered the type of file, you can disable it from its respective repository.