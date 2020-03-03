If you are a fan of watching movies online then you must have heard about the famous Kodi app. But it is also evident that many users have posted several complaints about numerous errors.

Why does the https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming keep coming back?

You already know that the https://olpair.com & pair error mainly occurs due to the various add-ons of the Kodi platform. The complaint we are talking about here is the https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming.

Here let us make one thing clear from the very beginning, that is https://olpair.com & the pair error in openload streaming are not actually errors. They are basically the permissions to pair your devices so that you can get a better openload streaming experience.

Have you ever heard of Openload?

If not, then, in short, it can be said that openload is one of the most popular and important servers for live streaming online media in high quality. One of the best points of using an openload stream is that only safe users are allowed to access the Openload servers.

That means that the openload servers always try to keep themselves away from any kind of pirated users and spammers. Once a user gets connected with the Openload server, he/she can watch their favorite shows for a maximum of four hours.

https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming- Fixes

Now that you are here in this section of the topic then it is confirmed that you have also been a victim of the https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming.

Hence in this section, we are going to discuss some fixes, by applying which you can easily remove the https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming from your Kodi. here we will discuss two types of fixes.

One is the temporary fix and the permanent fix. You can follow any of the methods to remove the https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming.

https://olpair.com & pair error in openload streaming- Temporary fix

The Openload stream is an online platform that people generally use to upload and stream various video contents from all over the world. Due to this reason, most of the contents of the Openload stream server are pirated.

That means if you are streaming online video content using your original IP address then you might get into trouble. Henceforth it is always recommended that you should always use a VPN service before accessing the Openload stream server.

There are a lot of VPNs available online by using which you can easily hide your IP address. So as per to remove the https://olpair.com & pair error from openload streaming just follow the below steps:

Authorize/pair your IP address

You might find this solution fast and effective, but you should keep in mind that this is not a permanent solution. Therefore in order to solve the https://olpair.com & pair error, all you have to do is pair your IP address with the Openload stream server.

So as per to do that just follow the below steps:

At first, open a VPN service from your system. Select an IP address that has a good connection speed.

After you have secured your connection by masking it using a VPN, now open a web browser on your system.

Go to the search tab of the browser and type in https://olpai r.com and press enter.

Now you will end up on a verification page, where you have to check in the box saying, “I’m not a robot”.

Once you have verified that you are not a robot then you will land upon a page where you will find the pairing option.

On this window click on the Pair button.

After doing this, your windows operating system will get paired with the olpair. From here you can easily use the olpair platform via any kind of third party app like Kodi.

Here you have to make sure that you keep a constant IP address on your system. In case you change your IP address then you will face an interruption in your internet connection. And as a result, you have to repeat the complete procedure once again from the start.

Once you get connected to the olpair platform, now you can utilize the full service for four hours straight.

Therefore, if you follow the steps then you can fix the https://olpair.com & pair error. But as said earlier that this is a temporary solution. That means there are chances that the error might get back on your system.

https://olpair.com & pair error in openload system- Permanent fix

The above solution is a very effective way to fix the https://olpair.com & pair error in the openload system. But the only drawback is that every four hours or every time your connection gets interrupted, you have to restart the procedure from the very beginning.

But the good news is that there is a permanent fix for this problem. All you have to do is disable all the hosters with captchas and then you can easily use the openload platform for an unlimited period of time.

Basically all we are going to do is block all the streaming links that require a captcha verification. In order to do that you have to disable all the hosters that consist of captcha verification.

You can easily do this from the add-on settings section of the Kodi platform. So just follow the below-mentioned steps and you will be good to go in no time.

First, open the KODI application on your system.

From the dashboard select the add-on you are using to get the service of the openload stream.

Once you are in this section, now you have to disable all the add-on links that contain captcha verification pages. Like, say if you using the Exodus add-on on your KODI. Then…

Open the KODI platform on your system.

Now go to the add-ons section.

From here select the add-on you are using.

Click on that add-on and from the description panel click on the Configure option.

Once you are in the configuration section, click on the playback tab.

Go to the playback tab, and from here scroll down to the end of the page until you find the Hosters option.

After you have found the Hosters option, select that option and click on the disable option.

Therefore, once you are done with all the steps mentioned above, then now you can enjoy any video content on the openload system without getting interrupted. And the https://olpair.com & pair error will also be gone from your openload system.

