One of the most annoying issues that one user can face is a sudden freeze of the screen or ntoskrnl.exe blue screen. All that you can see is some lines of code on a blue screen. The problem is that you do not get a clue about what went wrong or what you can do to fix it.

Well, the BSOD (Blue Screen Of Death) or ntoskrnl.exe BSOD is known to rise from a file named ntoskrnl.exe. Unfortunately, if you’re one of the users who’ve been facing this issue then do not worry. Simply go through the rest of the contents below.

Ntoskrnl.exe: What Is It?

So, what is ntoskrnl.exe? ntoskrnl.exe BSOD windows 10 is known to be an essential component of the system. It manages components such as memory, varied range of windows services, hardware process and much more.

Here’s what the file memory_management ntoskrnl.exe is associated with:

Memory Managing

Executive Processes

Security Reference Monitors

Kernel

Managing Cache

Scheduling

Ntoskrnl.exe: What Are The Causes Behind This Error?

Here are some possible factors on the ntoskrnl.exe crash that could affect the system having the blue screen of death error. Go through them to get an idea of it:

The drivers of the system are not updated to its latest version. Also, if the drivers are not compatible with the system or if they’re corrupted then you’d get this error. The Random Access Memory has faults. There is less storage space in RAM. Hence, if the activity is carried out, then there is no space in RAM to fulfill them. As a result, the screen freezes after multiple attempts of activities in the queue. The devices have been overclocked. Lastly, the files in the system are corrupted or damaged to a great extent.

Now that you have a clear idea fo what may trigger the error, then go through the rest fo the contents below on how you can fix it.

Easy Solutions For The Ntoskrnl.exe Error!

In here, you’ll find some relevant contents on how you can get around to fix the issue:

1. Install Latest Drivers

As previously mentioned, the faulty or old versions of system drivers can cause the system to malfunction at any given point of time. It is advisable that you get the latest version of the driver’s for the system.

You can try updating the drivers through the “Device Manager” option or you can also try doing it from the official website. Simply go to the official website of the driver’s manufacturer and then search for the latest version of the driver. Download and install it right away.

2. Memory Diagnostic Tool

To run the Memory Diagnostic Tool, do the following steps below:

At first, close all the windows that are running right now. Then, go to the “Start” section, and search for Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool”. Click on the result. Then click on the option called “Restart now & Check For Problems.

Now the system will shut down and restart. It is advisable that you do not interrupt the process. When the system starts, you’ll get the results.

3. SFC/DISM Scan

As mentioned previously, if there is an issue with the system files then SFC and DISM scan look for the root of the error and resolve it as well.

For SFC Scan

Simply go to the “Start” button and then search for “Command Prompt’. Before clicking on it, make sure you enter Command Prompt using administrative rights. Once you’re in Command Prompt type “Sfc/scannow” at the cursor and then hit the enter button.

This command will scan for any system error and resolve it on its own. Additionally, you’ll also get a detailed report on what’s wrong with the system files.

For DISM Scan

To run the DISM tool, go to “Start” and then open Command Prompt with admin rights. In there, type “chkdsk” and hit the enter button. Now, you may be asked by the Command Prompt to confirm the scan process. For that type “y” and then hit the “enter” button.

Now, wait until the scan is finished, the problem would be resolved along with a report on it. Then close Command Prompt and restart the windows operating system.

4. Dial Down Settings For Device Overclocking

Overclocking can trigger a lot of issues in the system. For example, overheating, breakdown of hardware as well as the crash of the system. In that case, it is advisable that you stop overclocking the device.

There’s a lot of ways you can do so. But the best bet would be using the settings in BIOS to do so.

5. Update Windows OS

It is essential that you update the system to its latest version. Updating it would resolve any underlying issue. Here’s how to do it:

From “Start” on the desktop screen, open “Settings” using the search bar. In the following window of “Settings”, go to the option called “Update & Security”. From there, select the option called “Check For Updates”.

If there is any latest update available then simply download the update and then finally restart the system. Check if any problem has been resolved or not.

Conclusion!

Now that you know how to fix ntoskrnl.exe BSOD, get started!