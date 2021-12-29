McAfee is well-known antivirus software, and it protects your computer against all malware, spyware, adware, trojan and many other malicious files. Real-time protection of the antivirus is the key feature that helps protect your system. When you opt for a full system scan, it is known as real-time scanning.

Glitches might take place when the McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off. The outdated virus database can be a possible reason. In this case, an updated version of any malware can easily penetrate the system. Thus, resulting in the continuous turning off real-time protection loop. On the other hand, the corrupted application and its system files can result in the issue. So, whatever the problem is, you have to fix it as soon as possible to continue the protection.

Details of the Solution

Here are some effective solutions that will help you fix McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off issues. Go through them one by one. Make sure that your internet connection is running active and stable for several download processes.

Solution 1: Make the Use of oas disabled Utility

Visit the official website of McAfee and get the oas-disabled-fix.cmd utility. Maybe the file will be downloaded in a zip file. If this happens, then you have to unzip and extract the main file. After that, double-click to open the drop-down menu. Click on Run to open the Utility.

Solution 2: Turn On from Internet Security Center

It seems that the version of McAfee has a collaboration with Verizon. So, the Verizon Internet Security option is present in the application’s main window. Select Navigation, and when the list of the menu appears, turn on the real-time protection. Hopefully, the problem will get resolved.

Solution 3: Make Use of the Virtual Technician

The McAfee Virtual Technician is a tool that helps in fixing the security application. In addition to that, it also takes care of your system. There might be a fair chance that the McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off issue will be resolved with the help of this tool. You can get it on the official website of McAfee. After download, the installation of the tool will follow.

Solution 4: Check the Speed of Your Internet Connection

If your internet connection is slow, then the update process of McAfee will take more time than usual. At the same time, if you initiate the real-time scanning or full system scan, then the app might freeze. This can result in McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off. Sometimes, the antivirus will not even work due to heavy ping loss. So, check the ping with the help of Command Prompt. Furthermore, call the ISP professionals to take care of the ping loss that leads to the slow internet connection.

Solution 5: Replace the Corrupted Setup File

You need to remove the current version when the existing McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off. If there aren’t any updates, get the new setup file. Navigate to the My Computer/This PC. Click on “Uninstall or Change Program”. The list of installed applications will appear. Scroll at the bottom, and alphabetically, you will find McAfee. Click on it to uninstall and remove all McAfee’s system and log files. You may have to restart your system to save the changes. When your system gets ready, install the newly downloaded setup file.

Are there any Alternatives?

If the McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off, then you may have to think of another solution. Try another antivirus software instead of McAfee. Before installing new antivirus software, make sure that you uninstall the previous one. Otherwise, your computer will not be able to run both security applications at a time. Several priority conflicts may take place.

Which Type of Security Application you can Choose?

After McAfee real-time scanning keeps turning off, hopefully, you have removed the antivirus software to get rid of it. Now, depending on your working process, you have to choose good antivirus software. Other than that, antivirus software embedded with internet security features is the best.

Kaspersky Internet Security, Quick Heal antivirus and Internet Security, Avira, AVG, Avast, BitDefender, Microsoft Security Essentials, Eset NOD32 and many more. These are some of the best antivirus and internet security applications. Always opt for the premium version, this will help you get full protection from the security software and other privileges as well.