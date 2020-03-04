iMessage is known to be an application that allows users to send messages to other others. Now wonder how annoying it would be when you’re in the middle of a conversation and then suddenly you realize that iMessage is not working.

Users have reported that they’ve faced issues with iMessage not working on mac. Some users have had trouble sending messages while others have had issues receiving them. Regardless, it is a problem that requires solutions for iMessage on mac not working.

Unfortunately, if you happen to be one of them, then go through the rest of the contents below to get more information on this and how you can fix it!

Check If There Is A Problem With iMessage On Your End!

As much as you’ve already considered that there is an underlying issue with iMessage, it is always safe to first verify whether the problem is on your end of certain contacts.

For instance, if you are unable to send a message to a certain contact, then you may need to consider the problem that can be arising from their end. But, if you are unable to send a message to any of the contacts in your lost, then it could be from your end.

Regardless of it, there are ways in which you can try resolving the issue.

Solutions For iMessage Not Working!

So why is iMessage not working on mac? iMessage is not working after multiple attempts, right? Try the following methods to rectify it!

1. Test Message

The first thing you need to do is a test that iMessage is really not working. For that, send messages to more than one user of iMessage. For better clarification, consider calling them and asking if they’ve received messages from you.

Also, that being said, send messages to Android users. Send messages from both Mac and iPhone devices to more than one contact. That way you’d be able to verify is the problem is within either of the devices or both.

2. Check iMessage Configuration

It could be that iMessage configuration is not done fo a certain number. In that case, here’s what you can do:

Go to “Settings” from either iPad or iPhone and then go to the option called “Messages”. After that, check if the “iMessage” button has been turned on or not. If not, then turn it on using the slider.

Then, go to the option called “Send & Recieve”. In the following box, go through the list of email addresses and contacts that are associated with iMessage.

If you’re on a Mac device, then go to the application for Messaging. Then, from there, select the option called “Preferences”. In there, go to the option called “iMessage”. Now enable the function for whichever accounts you’re associated with.

3. Reboot

Rebooting is likely an applicable solution for this. All you need to do is disable iMessage for a period fo time, reboot the device and then enable it again.

Go to the “Settings” of the device, and then go to the option called “Message”. After that, go to the option called “iMessage” and turn it off. Once that is done, reboot the device. Then turn it on again.

For Mac devices, open the application for messages. Then go to the option called “Preferences. After that, go to the option called “iMessage”. Untick the box and then restart the device. Once it opens, turn it on again.

4. Log In/ Out

There is another thing you can try doing. And that is logging out of iMessage and then logging back in. so what’ll happen is if there is an issue with the configuration, it will be set to default once you log out and in again.

Go to the option called “Settings” from the iPhone device and then go to the option called “Messages”. Then go to the option called “Send & Receive”. From there, go to the Apple account located at the top of the following page and then select the option called “Sign Out”.

Once you’ve signed out, you’ll see an option called “Use your Apple ID for iMessage”. Click on it. Then, you’d be asked to log in again. Select the option called “Sign In”.

5. Do A Network Configuration Reset

It could be that there is some internal issue with the network configuration. In that case, it is advisable that you configure the network settings and set it to default by resetting.

Go to the option called “Settings”. Then go to the option called “General”. After that, go to the option called “Reset”. Now, click on the option called “Reset Network Settings”.

Once you’ve done that, the device will lose all the known information on Wifi. So, now you’d have to manually set up the wifi to establish the network connection.

While you’re doing that method, make sure that there is a stable internet connection. Turn off the router and then turn it back on.

6. Flush Message Cache

It is always essential to get rid of the message cache as it gets accumulated over the course of time. That may have been causing iMessage to not work. So, for that, you need to sign out of the iCloud account.

Once that is done, go to the folder called “~/Library/Messages”. Right-click on it and then delete it. Now try sending an iMessage to any contact.

7. Make Changes In Time Settings

If the settings of the time zone are incorrect then you’d have issues with the process of authentication. Additionally, you’d also face more issues like a failure in HTTPS, loss of cookies and much more. So it is advisable that you set the correct settings for the time.

Here’s how to do so:

From “Settings’ go to the option called “System Preferences”. Then go to the option called “Date & Time”. Then tick on the box called “Set date and time automatically”. Once you’ve done that, the system, using the IP address location, will detect the timezone and set it according to the region.

8. Update Device

Here’s one more thing you can consider doing and that is to update the device. It could simply be that the iMessage configurations are old. So, in that case, it is advisable to update the system to its latest version.

Conclusion!

Hopefully, the aforementioned fixes have been of use to you. If not, you still getting iMessage not working on Mac error then you can refer to the comment section!