Recently many Mac users have been reporting to be facing an issue of Macbook pro trackpad not working with the trackpad of the Macbook. Apparently the trackpad is unable to register the touch and process the function.

Mac trackpad not working can be a very hectic as well as annoying situation to witness, especially if you’re using Macbook without any mouse. In most extreme cases you can even lose data from the system due to accidental touches.

Unfortunately, if you happen to be one of the users whose unable to use the system due to a broken trackpad then read the rest of the contents below!

Do the Following Steps To make Macbook Trackpad Work!

If you’re in the middle of something important and suddenly trackpad refuses to work, then without wasting any further moment and start using these fixes below on trackpad not working!

1. Do A Firmware Update

It is always advisable to have the Mac system updated to its latest version. As much as the system starts performing better, it also comes with fixes for internal bugs. For that, you must keep checking whenever there is an update available.

First, go to the “App Store” and then download the latest update that is available for Trackpad. If there any update available for the trackpad, download it and then try checking if it worked or not.

2. Reset System Management Controller

In mac, to perform a system management controller, you’d have to follow two different options based on what kind of battery the system has.

Removal Battery

For removal of battery type systems, shut down the Mac system and then disconnect all the power supply from the system. Remove the power adapter as well. Now the next thing to do is to detach the battery from Macbook.

Now that the battery is out of the system, press the power key and then hold it for a few seconds. Doing this is important as whatever battery is left remaining, will be drained out from the system. At this point, SMC will be performed.

Now enter the battery back into the battery slot and then turn on the system. Check if the Macbook trackpad is working now or not.

Non-Removal Battery

For non-removal battery type systems, the procedure is rather different than what’s mentioned on the top. In this step, all you need to do is make sure that there power connected to the Macbook.

Use the “Shift”, “Control” and the “Power” key to reset by holding the buttons together for 10 seconds. In the following way, System Management Controller will be reset.

3.Tune Settings

Here are some basic things that you can try checking:

If you’ve connected the system to a mouse, then try detaching it and then check if the trackpad works or not. You can also make changes in settings as the trackpad function turns off when the system detects the availability of a mouse connected to it.

Simply go to “Settings”. Then, from there, go to the option called “System Preferences”. After that, go to the option called “Accessibility”. Then, select the option called “Mouse & Trackpad”.

In there, you’ll come across an option called “Ignore built-in trackpad”. Make sure that you’ve ticked that box.

In the same box, you’ll see an option called “Doule-click speed”. Using that option, you can slide the bar and increase the sped of how fast the process will load in touch. Now that you’ve tuned the Trackpad settings, it should start to work now.

Restart the system and check if it is working or not.

4. Reset Parameter Random Access Memory (PRAM)

In order to reset PRAM, do the following steps below:

The first thing you need to do is, shut down the Mac operating system and then press the button called “P”, “R”, and Command”. Hold them together for a few seconds. Hold the keys until the mac screen loads. You’ll see a gray screen on the startup screen.

Once you hear two beeps at that time, be sure that PRAM has been set to reset.

5. Remove Property Files

Property files are those files that contain information on MacBook applications. Removing it would set the configurations of trackpad and mouse to reset. However, before, you can do so it is advisable that you back up files in the Mac system.

Simply go to “Finder” in the Mac system. Then, go to the option called “Folder” and enter the following thing and hit the enter button.

“/Library/Preferences”

In the following box, you’ll get a lot of files. Among those, select the ones that are associated with the mouse and the trackpad. Delete them from the system. But ensure that these files are property files To know for sure, it should look something like this, “com.apple.driver.AppleBluetootjMultitouch.trackpad.plist”.

Once you’ve removed the property files, you should have no issue with the trackpad now. Check, however, if it is working or not.

6. Contact Support Team

If none of the aforementioned fixes have been helpful to you then your last bet would be reaching out to the support team of the manufacturer. Go to their official website and get in touch with the support. Ask them to send in a technician to help you replace the trackpad with a brand new one.

Conclusion!

Hopefully, you’ve gained some ideas on it. Get started!