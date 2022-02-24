Mozilla Firefox is one of the most known browsers. And, people are getting a lot of benefits from Mozilla Firefox. But, unfortunately, people are getting an issue of firefox memory leak, and this issue has been caused due to plugins or browser preference.

Not only in Firefox but also on Facebook, this issue is visible. For your information, the leakage is not permanent; it is caused due to defects in system software. To solve this issue, you can apply for a browser extension. More information is discussed below:

Solutions to Resolve a Firefox Memory Leak

To resolve this memory leak, some of the most important fixes are listed below. Many people have solved the issue with the given methods. All the steps are well mentioned so that you don’t face any problems.

1. Work on another Browser

If you see that your Mozilla firefox is having a memory leak issue, then you can try some other browser. Opera can be used as an alternate browser. People are choosing this browser because of its speed, privacy settings and new features. It browses even faster and more efficiently.

You will also get more time to organise your tab along with the workspace. Thus, making it time-consuming. With this browser, the downloading process is much faster. Henceforth, this can be one of the best ways to eliminate the memory leakage issue.

2. Update Firefox

This method is one of the easiest and simplest ways to fix the firefox memory leak issue. These steps are given below to help you out.

At first, hit the Menu icon which is situated at the top right corner and select the Help option.

After that, select the About Firefox option from the Menu.

Then, you will see the updates, and they will be installed automatically.

The update process will be completed in three steps. It is easy and straightforward, and you will be able to resolve the issue.

3. Minimize Memory Usage Button

At the beginning, you have to open the Mozilla Firefox browser. Then, in the address bar, type about:memory. Now, click on the minimise memory usage under the free memory tab. If this method does not work, other methods are also given to help you out.

4. Use Fewer Tabs

It has been seen that many users open several tabs at the same time. Thus, if 100 tabs are open simultaneously, this may affect the memory. Try to close the active tabs and see if the issue has been resolved or not.

5. Disable your Plug-ins

To get rid of the memory leak, you can also disable or delete the unnecessary plugins. Not only deletion, but also you can add on because a lot of memory could be used. This method has proven to be the best memory saver option. Even if you need some more space, you can disable add-ons and re-enable them.

6. The Hardware Acceleration Setup

For your information, Mozilla Firefox, by default, uses recommended performance settings for each tab. Thus, getting an efficient connection within the desired web page. As the hardware settings do consume system resources, there is a chance of system leak memory. You just have to enable the settings and change the content limit. The steps are given below:

At first, you have to open the Firefox menu and select the Options. Now, in the search bar, type hardware

Then, under the performance section, you just need to uncheck the recommended settings. You will be able to see the hardware acceleration setup.

Now, by clicking on the box, enable the hardware acceleration settings. You can change the content process limit either to 1 or 2.

7. Adjusting the Config Settings

This is one of the useful methods and best for memory leak issues. You need to remember that this method will hinder your overall performance. Thus, this will be your last method.

First, you have to type “about:config” and press the Enter button. It might be possible that you will face a warning message. You have to select the “I Accept the risk” option in such a scenario.

The config screen will appear, and then select the browser.tabs.remote.autostart. You will see that by default, the value is “True”. Double click on it to change the entire line.

Conclusion

So, these are the seven ways that will help you to solve the Mozilla Firefox memory leak issue. It might look simple, but these methods work. If you have a more powerful computer, then the usage of memory Firefox is more. And, this could be a great way to avoid the memory leakage issue.