At the time of the Windows release, DPC_Watchdog_Violation was known to be a popular problem. That being said, the problem occurred so many times to so many users, that Microsoft team decided to release an update just to fix the problem.

What happens is that the system suddenly shuts down out of nowhere. So unfortunately if you were working on something important, it’s gone. Nothing is saved as it happens suddenly. The problem also appears shortly followed by Blue Screen Of Death which is also known as (BSOD).

If you’ve faced this, then you’ve come to the right place. First, take a brief look at what you’re dealing with. Then we can begin resolving dpc_watchdog_violation.

DPC Watchdog Violation: What Exactly Is It?

So what is dpc_watchdog_violation windows 10? dpc_watchdog_violation windows 10 happens to b an error that occurs in Windows operating systems. The error, also known as Deferred Procedure Call, is a process that specialized in checking software bugs.

It examines all the processes in the system and makes sure the system performance is relatively running smoothly. Now DPC Watch Violation occurs when the bug checking procedure is taking longer than usual. The response time delays and as a result, dpc_watchdog_violation becomes unable to get a response.

So now, what may affect this? There could be more than one reason to start with. Go to the next section for that.

DPC Watchdog Violation: What Triggers It?

As mentioned previously, there could be more than one reason, to begin with, so here’s a list to consider:

You might get this error if there is an issue with compatibility. Such as, if the hardware devices are not compatible with the system. If there is an issue with two software having difficulties in coinciding. That implies if two software is incompatible with each other. The firmware version that is running on the system is of an old version. The system files are no longer functional. That means they are corrupted. Lastly, if the drivers of the system are not updated to its latest version, then you might be getting the DPC error.

There could be more than just these two reasons. But as of now, you have an idea of what it is and why it occurs. Now let’s get to the point.

Here’s How To Resolve DPC Watchdog Violation Error

So go through these easy methods in order to resolve the DPC Watchdog Violation issue:

1. SATA AHCI Controller: Change It

SATA AHCI Controller is something that takes the responsibility of exchanging the data between system memory and storage devices. The compatibility of the data being exchanged, gone through verification. But it can also trigger the problem.

To change the SATA AHCI Controler, you can do the following steps mentioned below:

The first thing you need to do is launch “Menu” using the “Windows” and the “X” button. In the following box, click on the option called “Device Manager”. Now, in the following list of devices, click on the controllers that are known as “IDE/ATA/ATAPI”. Expand the option.

Then, in the expanded list of options, click on the option called “SATA AHCI Controller”. Right-click on it and then select the option called “Properties”. In the following box of properties, go to the tab called “Driver”. Then from there, select the option called “Driver Details” as well as “Update Driver”.

In the following window, choose the option that says, “Browse for my computer for driver software”. Then again, select the option called “Let me pick from a list”. Then click on the button called “Next”. After that, choose the option called “SATA AHCI Controller”. Then hit the “Next” button.

After that is done, exit the box and restart the system. Now the problem should most likely be resolved.

2. Update The Drivers To Its Latest Version

If the firmware is not updated to its latest version then it is advisable that you get the latest version. Updating it would resolve the issue of incompatibility. So here’s how you can update the drivers:

The first thing you need to do is launch the “File Explorer” using the “Windows” and then “E” button. Or you can go to “My Computer” and then from there, go to “File Explorer”. Then, right-click on it and select the option called “Manage”. In the following window, select the option called “Device Manager”.

Now, go to the option called “SSD”. Get the details of the information on the drivers. Now using those details, go to the manufacturer’s website and then get the latest version of it.

3. Use The Event Viewer & Run It

If nothing has worked out so far, then use an effective function to find the root of the problem. Open the “Run”; box using the “Windows” and the “R” button. In the blank field, enter “eventvwr.msc” and then hit the enter button. In the following window of “Event Viewer”, go to the left panel and then select the option called “Choose The System”.

Now you will have a list of errors. Go through them and check the one you are having. Troubleshoot and see what is causing the problem to arise.

4. Perform A Scan Of Hardware

DPC may also come up if the hardware files of the system are corrupted. To check which ones are and to resolve them, perform a system scan in the following way:

Go to the “Start” section and then search for “Command Prompt”. Then click on the result. Once you’re in Command Prompt, type the following command at the cursor:

“CHKDSK C:/F/R”

Then hit the enter button. Now as the system would perform a scan for corrupted system files, you’d be asked to restart the system. Allow it by using the “Enter” key. Once the system reboot, you’d have information on corrupted system files. It would also resolve them once you allow it does so after checking.

5. Check The compatibility Of Hardware & Software

As previously mentioned, if the hardware and the software components of the system are not compatible then you might get the dpc_watchdog_violation error. To ensure the hardware components are compatible or not, plug them into the system one by one. During that period, check which one is recognized by the system through its prompts.

The ones that are not compatible with the system, consider removing them or disconnecting them from the system. Rather use the ones that are compatible.

For software programs that are not compatible with the system, do the same. Check their specification details from its installation package in the C directory. If any of the software programs are not compatible with the system then consider uninstalling them from the system in the following ways:

G to the “Start” menu and then open “run” by right-clicking on the menu. Then, in there, type “Control Panel” and hit the enter button. In the following list of programs, sort the ones that are not compatible with the system and then click on the option called “Uninstall a Program”.

Once that is done, restart the system.

6. Run An SFC Scan

Running an SFC scan would also resolve the issue. It checks for system files that are conflicting with the system. Upon finding, it will resolve dpc_watchdog_violation as well. So, to that, go to the “Start” button and then search for “Command Prompt”. Make sure you’re entering Command Prompt with admin rights. Simply right-click on the result and then select the option called “Run As Administrator”.

Once you’re in Command Prompt, type the following command at the cursor:

“Sfc/scannow”.

Then hit the enter button. Now the command will be executed and then the system will perform a scan of the system. If any damaged system file is found, then it will resolve it.

Make sure you do not interrupt the process otherwise the scan will not finish. Once that is done, restart the system. By now, the problem should be resolved.

7. Microsoft Support Team

If nothing has worked out so far then the last bet would be to contact the Microsoft Support Team. Simply get in touch with the team and briefly explain the problem. But if the dpc_watchdog_violation error has been resolved using the aforementioned solutions, then you’re good to go!