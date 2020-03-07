If you get this error code flashing on the screen, then be sure it means that it means there’s some underlying issue with the setting of DNS. Or another way to say, there is a problem with the server of DNS and that is dns_probe_finished_bad_config.

Having this error dns_probe_finished_bad_config mac implies that you’d be unable to connect to the internet. The issue generated when you try to access any website through any web browser.

DNS_Probe_Finished_Bad_Config: What Is It?

As suggestive is the name, it is. The error of how to fix dns_probe_finished_bad_config is related to the network. So if there’s an issue with any or all various aspects of the network settings then you’d get this error. However, many people have doubts regarding the issue of being only a website or browser-related.

What happens is, the DNS server becomes unavailable or there have been changes made to the configurations of DNS settings. Now the question is how what triggers it.

DNS_Probe_Finished_Bad_Config: What Triggers This Problem?

Now if you’re wondering what might be causing the problem, the theme here’s a small list of it:

If the network settings have been changed by any authorized application.

The network settings may have been changed by mistake, with or without your notice,

Any third-party program has intruded into the system and made changes in the IP address settings. For example, as much as VPN is useful for other purposes, it can also be a gateway for hijacked to intrude into the system and change the IP address for an ulterior motive.

Regardless, it can be resolved now that you have an idea of it.

Here’s How To Fix: DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_BAD_CONFIG

Without further adieu, let’s start resolving DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_BAD_CONFIG

in the following few ways:

1. Restart The Router Network

One of the early settings to start with is by restarting the router. Simply disconnect the internet from the system and then switch off the router. Then turn it back on. After that connect to the network from the system.

Now open any web browser and then try to connect to any website. Check if you get the error or not. If you do get it, then go through the next few methods mentioned below.

2. Flush Out Cache Of Browser

As you know by now that cache gets accumulated over the course of time. So it is always essential to keep them flushed out from the system from time to time. Here’s how to do it:

Launch any web browser and then go to the “Setting” menu on the top. In there, go to the option called “Browsing Data”. In the following box, tick on the boxes that say “Cookies” and more. According to your convenience, select them and then click on the option called “Clear browsing data”. If the solution worked out for you then great! If not, then there’s more below.

3. Get Rid Of Temp Files

Just like the cache, temp files are those files that also get accumulated over the course of time. Usually, they are useful because these files are used so that each browsing session can be smooth.

Open the “Run” box using the “Windows” and the “R” process. Then, there, enter “%temp%” and then hit the “OK” button. In the following window, you’ll see a list of temp files. Select them and hit the “Delete” button.

If you own a Mac system, then use these three buttons together: (CMD, Shift, G). Then, in the following field, type “~/Library/Caches” and then hit the “Enter” button. Now go through the list of temporary files stored and then remove them from the system.

4. Renew The System’s IP Address

Another thing you can try doing is flushing out the DNS cache and renewing the IP address in the following way:

Simply open the “Run” box using the “Windows” and the “R” button and then write “cmd” in it.. Hit “enter” to continue. In the following window of Command Prompt, enter the below-mentioned command and hit “Enter”.

“ipconfig/release”

After that, enter, “ipconfig/flushdns”. Again, press the “Enter” button.

Now, type “ipconfig/renew” and hit “Enter” an. By now, the DNS related problem should be resolved. Check if you are getting any errors or not. If you do, then try using the next solution.

5. Change Settings In DNS Server

To make changes in the DNS server settings, do the following steps mentioned below:

Use the “Windows” and the “R” key to open the “Run” button. Then, in the following button, type “Control Panel” and then hit the “enter” button. Once you’re in the Control Panel, change the display of icons from “View” and select “Small Icons”. Then, go to the option called “Network & Sharing Center”.

After that, select the option called “Change Adapter Settings’ ‘ on the left side. In the following box, check for any X mark among the list of network connections available. Right-click on it and then select the option called “Properties”.

Now from the network’s properties, go to the tab called “Networking”. In there, look for Internet Protocol IPv4. Then below it, click on the option called “Properties”. Now change the DNS server in the following section of the DNS server address. You can try using “8.8.8.8” or even “8.8.4.4”. That is known to be the public DNS server of Google.

Now hit the “OK” button. Exit the box, and then open any web browser and try connecting to a website. Check if you’re facing any further issues or not.

6. Reset Web Browser (Google Chrome)

Since you’re facing network issues using a web browser, it could be that there is some underlying issue with the web browser. For that, the most viable option would be to reset the browser in the following way:

Open the Google Chrome browser and then go to its “Settings”. In the following box of settings, go to the option called “Show Advanced Settings”. Then, go to the option called “Reset Settings”. Confirm it by using the “Reset” button. Once that is done, try connecting to any website and see if you get the same error or not.

7. Turn Off Antivirus

As you know, antiviruses have certain protocols that act as security measures. There may have been a conflict with that and the system. As a result, DNS failure. So, try turning it off for a period of time to check if the problem is really with the antivirus or not. Here’s what to do:

Go to the “Start” button and then search for “Defender” in the search bar. Then click on the result. In the following window of Windows Defender Security Center, select the option called “Virus & Threat Protection”.

In there, under the section of “Real-time Protection”, toggle the bar to disable it. If you have a firewall enabled in the system, disable it too.

Exit the current box and then go to “Start” again. After that, search for “Control Panel” and then select the option called “System & Security”. Then, select the option called “Windows Firewall”. On the left side, click on the option called “Turn Windows Firewall On or Off”. Then simply disable it. Check if you get further errors or not.

8. Get The Latest Version Of Drivers

If in any case, you have an old version of network drivers, or if they are corrupted, then maybe that’s why there’s an issue with the DNS settings. Then simply get the latest version of network drivers in the following way:

Go to the “Start” button and then search for “Device Manager” in the search bar. Then click on the result. Now in “Device Manager”, expand the option called “Network Adapter” from the list of drivers.

Then, right-click on the network adapters and select the option called “Update Driver”. Now it will automatically update the driver. Wait until the process is over and then check if you’re getting any further issues or not. Hopefully, by now, it should be resolved. However, if not, then try the last one below.

9. Disable Softwares That Are Blocking the Website

If the system is currently using any third-party software that blocks certain websites, then now is the time to disable it in the following way:

Open Google Chrome and then go to the top section where the menu is. Then select the option called “More Tools”. From there, select the option called “Extensions”. Go through the list of extensions. Locate the Ad-blocker extension and then disable it.

Now exit the browser and re-open it. Try visiting the website and check if you get the DNS error or not.

10. Contact Support Team

If none of the aforementioned solutions swerve helpful you then here’s’ one last thing you can try doing. And that is to contact the support team of Microsft. Briefly explain the issues that you’ve been facing with the DNS settings. Give them all the details of dns_probe_finished_bad_config errors and then you’d have solutions ready-made in front of you.

If you’re in more doubt, then try referring to the comment section below.