For those who don’t know what Discord is, then here’s a brief introduction to what it is. Discord is known to be an application that serves the purpose of a Voice Over Internet Protocol. The application is meant for gamers to discuss channels and also play games using the VoiceOver Protocol feature to communicate in-game.

This Voice Over protocol is also known as an Overlay feature that allows users to communicate with other users while they are in a full-screen mode of the game. Now, this is an essential feature of Discord which makes it stand out among other applications. But here’s the problem.

Over the course of time, many users have been reporting that the discord overlay not working. If you happen to be one of those users then go through the rest of the contents on why it happens and what you can do to resolve it.

Why Discord Overlay Not Working Happen?

Well, there could be several factors that could give rise to the problem. Here’s a list of all the possible ones:

In many versions of the application, the overlay option is disabled from the start until you manually enable it from its settings. If the system has the hardware acceleration turned on then you’d get this error as it deals with the offloading. If you’ve scaled the display to enable the full-screen mode, then well and good. But it may be the reason why the overlay option is not working. Antivirus programs have protocols as security measures that may affect some applications. Or much rather it may restrict some of its features. Overlay feature may be one of them.

Now that you have an idea of the possible reasons that could affect the overlay option, get started with the fixes!

Easy Methods To Fix The Discord Overlay Error!

Before you get to the solutions for discord overlay not working wow, there’s one thing you need to check. And that is whether the game is compatible with Discord’s Overlay feature. Some profound games like Fortnite, Warcraft, Minecraft, CS: GO and the league of Legends is bound to work with the overlay feature.

1. Check The Overlay Feature/Enable It

To enable the option do the following steps:

Go to “Start’ and search for “Discord”. Click on the result and open the application. Then, go tote bottom and select the user settings. Then in the following box, select the option called “Overlay” on the right panel.

Toggle the option to enable the overlay option. Now for the game that you are playing, make sure the Overlay option is also enabled for it. If you see that the overlay option has been turned on, then toggle it off and then turn it again.

Now ensure that the setting sare saved then exit. Open the game again and see if you are able to use the overlay feature.

2. Restart The System

There is a possibility that there’s a software glitch that possibly affecting the overlay feature. For that, the best you can do is restart the system. Any changes made mistakenly in the configuration settings will be set to default.

Exit Discord and then go to “Start”. Right-click on the power button and then select the option called “Restart”. Now open Discord and see if the overlay feature is working when opening a game.

3. Give Admin Rights To Discord

The problem could also arise if the Discord application does not have Admin rights. So, here’s what to do:

Go to the C directory where the program files for Discord is located. Launch its context menu. Then, choose the option called “Run”. After that allow the User Account Control by clicking on the “Yes” button. But the problem is you’d have to do this step for every time you launch Discord.

Hence, it is advisable to do the following steps instead:

Go to the desktop menu and right-click on the icon of Discord. Then select the option called “Properties”. After that, go to the tab called “Compatibility”. Then, make sure you’ve ticked the box that says, Run this program as an administrator”.

Now click on the button called “OK” and open discord. Launch any game and you should have no issues with the overlay feature. If you do, then go to the next step.

5. Turn On The HotkeyFor Overlay

To enable the hotkey to do the following:

Launch the Discord application. Then, go to the option called “User Settings”. Now go to “App Settings”. Then, from there, select “Overlay” from the left side and choose the option called “Enabled in-game overlay”.

Once that is done, re-open Discord application. Then launch any game and see if the overlay feature is working or not.

6. Turn Off Hardware Acceleration

As mentioned previously, if hardware acceleration does not affect but rather enhances the performance of fo applications using the GPU. But simultaneously it can sop overlay to work. So, in order to disable it, do the following steps:

Open the Discord application and then go to the option called “User Settings”. Then, from there, go to the option called “Appearance”. Go to the bottom option called “Hardware Acceleration”. Now switch off the enabled button and exit the box.

Then re-open the Discord application. The problem should be resolved and you’d be able to launch any game with the overlay communication feature.

7. CheckFirewall/Antivirus

Antiviruses tend to have some security measures that can often block certain features and functions of applications. It rather detects them as suspicious. So, for that, you’d have to check if there any entry for Discord in the antivirus program.

Simply open the antivirus program in the system and see the list of entries. If you find so, then simply unblock the entry. If there isn’t any entry, then go to “Start” and then search for the Firewall. Click on the result. Then, select the option called “Turn Windows Firewall On or Off”.

Click on the “OK” button and exit.

8. Reinstall Or Upgrade The Discord Application

If none of the above-mentioned solutions have worked out then there’s one more thing you can try doing. And that is by re-installing or updating the Discord application.

From the “Start” menu, open “Run”. In there, search for “Command Prompt”. Then hit the enter key. After that select, the option called “Uninstall a program”. From there, find the Discord application. Right-click on the file once you’ve found it. Then, select the option called “Uninstall”.

Once you’ve uninstalled it, go to the main website of Discord and then download the latest version of the application. Hopefully, by now the error should be resolved. Open and check Discord.