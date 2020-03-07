Chromecast is a platform that allows you to stream media contents from popular platforms like Hulu, Netflix or even Amazon Prime. What makes it more popular is that it allows you to play contents like movies, series and more wireless. But even then, many users have reported having issues with Chromecast like Chromecast not working or even Chromecast audio not working.

Unfortunately, if you're experiencing the same issue then you've come to the right place. Here, you'll get some useful information on possible reasons why Chromecast has issues and how you can resolve them.

Here’s What You Can Do If Chromecast Is Causing Issues!

There could be possibly more than one reason why Chromecast stops streaming content to simply refuse to work at any cost. But you can apply these steps to ensure it starts working back normal. Go through the list of solutions for Google Chromecast not working.

1. Perform a Factory Reset On It

Take the Chromecast device and then press the button located on the side of it. Then make sure you’re releasing the button just after 25 seconds. Keep a count. Once you’ve done that, the TV screen will go off. It is at this point when everything will reset.

So, now when you start Chromecast, you’d have to set it up from scratch one. Which should not take too long. Now check if Chromecast is running fine. If it does not then try some other alternatives.

2. Extend The Range For Chromecast

Try extending the range of Chromecast. Because televisions can sometimes block certain signals. So, it could be that the wifi signals are not being recognized by Chromecast. And here’s how you can do it!

Connect the HDMI cable for extender to the TV. Now enter the Chromecast box inside the network connection dongle and then launch Chromecast. Here’s one great piece of advice that would most likely even solve the problem.

Make sure you’ve placed the TV close to the router so that there is no interruption in receiving signals.

3. Update Firmware

Firmware updates are those updates that make sure the system is running smoothly with efficient every time. It comes with improved fixes for software bugs and additional features to enhance the performance of the system.

So, to update firmware on the device that the Chromecast is connected to, then here’s what you can do:

Whichever device, the Chromecast is connected to, go to its “Settings”. From there, go to “About”. Then, go to “System Data”. Now check the version of Firmware the device has. Additionally, check for a Firmware update, if there is any available. If it is, then simply download and install it.

Once you’ve updated the firmware, connect to Chromecast and check if you are able to steam anything or having any further issues with it. If not, then great! But if you do, try some other methods too.

4. Change The Supply Of Power

Chromecast, being an electronic device requires a power supply. Most people prefer using the TV as a source of power for the Chromecast device. Even though you get the job done, it is not advisable to do so.

This is because not all the ports of USB in Televisions are grounded. For that reason, Chromecast may have issues with working properly.

Change the source of its power to something that would provide the required charge. Get a proper outlet to connect it with and then see if Chromecast is causing further problems.

5. Check Network Connection

Chromecast requires a stable network connection in order to work properly. So, if there is a problem with the network connection, then Chromecast will not work properly. What you can do is check in the following way:

Disconnect the network connection from the device that the Chromecast is connected to. Turn off the router and then unplug the cables. Wait for a while and then reverse the process. Plug the cables back in, turn on the router and then connect the network with the device.

If Chromecast starts working, then you’d know that network was the issue. That being said, make sure that the wifi network connection has a frequency of 2.4GHz to 5GHz. Make sure that the router and the Chromecast device is running on the same channel of the router.

6. Reset Phone

If you’re using your smartphone as the device for using Chromecast then consider resetting the smartphone. It could be that some configurations of the device are not working with the Chromecast.

Or you can simply update the device to its latest version. Along with that, if you are using the Chromecast application on the device, consider reinstalling the application. Uninstall it from the device and then install it back. At this point, there should not be any further issues.