Recently, many users have been facing an issue with the AVG antivirus software. The AVG update failed to install on the computer. A quite annoying issue indeed. It seems that you are also facing this issue. If you cannot update the virus definitions, your computer will risk all the latest threats. So, what are you going to do now?

Relax, don’t panic; there are solutions to resolve the issue. Before moving on to the solutions, ensure that your system software is updated to its latest version. In addition to that, with the help of existing virus definitions, run a full system scan. This will help you to remove any remaining malicious files.

Install the AVG Updates, Correctly

The solutions mentioned below will help you to install the new virus definitions. Feel free to go through all of them to secure your system.

Solution 1: Perform the Manual Update

When you select the update option from the AVG application, it is the automatic update. In this case, the AVG update failed to install the latest virus definitions on your PC. So, getting along with the manual update is worth trying. Download the AVG utility application. This utility software will download the updated files in a package format. After that, open the application and click on the Options button on the top right-hand side. Choose Update from Directory. Select the folder with the updated files and click on the OK.

Solution 2: Repair the AVG Anti-Virus

Not every time you will not get the option to repair any application. This time, you might be lucky to repair it when an AVG update failed to install on your system. Navigate to My Computer or This PC. On the top panel, you will witness the Uninstall or Change program. Click on it to bring out the list of installed applications. Click on AVG, and you will find the Repair option. If not, you can check by clicking on the Uninstall button. The AVG uninstallation dialog box will appear. Surely, the repair option will be there.

Solution 3: Remove all the Existing Update Files

There are two ways with which you can remove the residual files. One is accessing the temporary folder in the system drive, and the other is from the AVG application. Run the application and click on the options present in the top-right corner. After that, select Advanced settings, and a list of options will appear on the left panel. Expand the Update option and click on Manage. Now, delete the temporary/existing update files. On completion, click on OK to save changes.

Solution 4: Check for Malware

Generally, AVG antivirus is not so effective against malware. If your system is malware-affected, then any antivirus will be more or less useless. That is why the AVG update failed to install. Here, you need an anti-malware application. Get a good anti-malware application and remove any existing malware. After that, hopefully, you will be able to install the latest AVG antivirus definitions.

Solution 5: Deactivate the Windows Firewall, Temporarily

The incoming virus definitions might be suspicious to the system OS firewall. Thus, the AVG update failed to install. You can test the procedure by deactivating the firewall. Navigate to the Control Panel or Settings. Choose System and Security. The firewall is the Windows Defender. Turn off the toggle button. You might get some warning notifications. Ignore that temporarily. Minimize the Control Panel window and try to update the AVG.

Solution 6: Install AVG, Once again

If all the above solutions don’t work, the last option is to remove the existing version of AVG. Get the latest version from the official website. Remove all the AVG temporary files manually or with the help of a third-party application. After completing the installation, surely, you will be able to download the updates.

Format and Restore your System

Two conditions are associated with the format of your system. If you are using the licensed version of AVG, then it’s OK. In the case of the trial version, there is no need to delete all the programs. You can go for any other alternative anti-virus software. To format your system, you need a bootable storage device. The entire process will take 15 to 20 minutes, not more than that.

What are the Alternatives of AVG?

Eset NOD 32, Avira, BullGuard, BitDefender, Kaspersky Internet Security, Avast, Quick Heal and many more. These are some of the best alternatives to AVG. Always opt for the licensed version to get complete protection against all the latest viruses and other malicious objects. Lastly, make sure that you choose an antivirus that also has the ability to protect while you are surfing the internet.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is my AVG not updating?

When your AVG antivirus program is out of date, your computer becomes vulnerable to harmful software. In the event that definition updates fail, you can update the antivirus program manually. If the AVG update problems persist, you could try a different antivirus program.

Is AVG still reliable?