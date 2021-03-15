Investing in professional Search Engine Optimisation services is a popular trend with more than 50% of businesses opting to do so.

You should be aware of what these services should include. SEO refers to modifying your website to improve your search rankings.

Google uses 200 factors when determining the ranking of search results; there needs to be a targeted approach to bring in the most clients and generate the most leads. That is why many companies rely on SEO services.

This article will help you figure out what these services should be and if they are right for you and your company in London!

Graphic illustrating components of SEO

Source: pngitem.com

Now that we know what SEO is, we need to consider what services these agencies should provide to determine which companies are right for you!

1. SEO Audits

SEO Agencies should provide SEO audits to review the current strategy you have in place (even if you don’t have one).

Most successful strategies come from personally tailored advice specific to your brand, services, and target audience. Free online audit tools don’t provide the full package that a specialized team would.

Lack of SEO auditing may mean the company is using a generic template and doesn’t offer custom advice which can ultimately hurt your business – not every company requires the same help.

2. Competition Analysis

Source: freepik.com

Even in a very niche industry, competitor analysis is one service to look out for. This helps find online or offline competitors and enables you to find advantages over them to boost your business.

It would help if companies provided regular checks, especially in emerging industries, because rapid trend changes may quickly influence your strategies.

3. Off-page and On-page optimization

Off-page optimization refers to factors outside of your website that may influence search ranking results.

For example, through quality backlinks, your ranking may increase as more people come to visit your website through someone else’s recommendation. This can work very well for blog sharing, especially for food or fitness bloggers that wish to share recipes or workouts.

Through an agency, Off-page SEO can be provided through:

Content promotion to bloggers/vloggers/YouTubers

Creating quality shareable content for your blog

Tracking company mentions on social media

Conversely, On-page optimization includes targeting and optimizing features from your website for search engines.

This can be done through:

Having hashtags and meta description

Having a sitemap

Optimizing with relevant keywords

Analyzing speed, compatibility, and design of your site

In most cases these two factors should do well in boosting your relevancy, so do look out for them when deciding on which agency you wish to use.

4. Tailored strategy

This is a core component of SEO services. Personalized approaches can maximize your return of investment from SEO – that means more orders, calls, and clicks for your company!

This is the most important factor you are looking for. Do not trust companies with cheap SEO services that use generic tactics. 75% of customers do not go beyond the first page of results , so that’s where you want to be ( and more importantly, the top 5 ).

Only through a custom strategy can you find what works for you; whether it’s mobile-optimization or focusing on location .

Whichever it may be, make sure your SEO specialists offer it.

5. Continuous optimization

Graphic illustrating people having bright ideas.

Source: vecteezy.com

SEO is an evolving method. You and your agency are continuously collaborating to drive your business forward, which is why an SEO agency can be considered an extension of your own company.

Continually updating and optimizing your site will allow you to improve your SEO strategy even beyond your initial goal and continue maximizing its potential.

There is always room for improvement.

Summary

I hope this rundown has helped you figure out what services a good SEO agency should provide. Don’t settle for anything less than that.

Optimizing your business through SEO should be one of your priorities, so make sure you’re in good hands