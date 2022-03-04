In the case that a wise person was asked to enlist the most influential things impacting our times, they would say out a number of words and one of them would surely be “the internet.” After all, the internet is used by more than 5 billion people in the world! Bringing that figure into a comparison with the total number of citizens of this Planet Earth, you can easily gauge that most of the people living on this planet are, indeed, internet users. Moreover, Strategy Analytics – a statistics research company founded a decade and a half ago in Hamburg, Germany – states that no less than 35 billion devices are connected to the internet as of now. This widespread use is a testament to the fact that the internet plays a massive role in our lives.

The Significance of Gigabit Speeds

It is easy to conclude, from the above, that the world community does require the internet and the global network holds a lot of significance. But, a related question that is still debated is the importance of getting an upgrade to fiber internet. Notably, the upgrade costs you more not only in terms of the fact that fiber internet plans are more expensive but also the fact the routers that enable the high speeds of fiber internet cost more than conventional routers. Before we start listing fiber-enabling routers that do not cost a lot of money, it is crucial to engage you in an explanation of why it is important to go the fiber route.

Automation has made the lives of the people living on Earth so much easier. No matter you want your television to switch from one channel to the other or you want to make your Alexa play another song, everything can be executed at the verbalization of a few words. The precursor to all this convenience was the high availability and boom in the production of smart home devices. As people use these devices more and more, it can only be expected that they would require higher internet speeds. As a result, investing in high-speed packages, such as the Gigabit Xfinity internet plans, is extremely significant.

High-Speed Routers

Let us now focus on making high-speed internet a possibility for you now that you have realized how crucial it is. You need to have a router that enables gigabit speeds. Some routers capable of transmitting internet at super speeds are listed below:

NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE 500

There are very few routers that enable throughputs as high as those enabled by the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE 500. We say this because the router is capable of transmitting internet at speeds as high as eleven thousand Mbps. Its throughput is not the only impressive thing about this device; its sting-ray-shaped design is, at the very least, as impressive as its throughput. While the router is shaped like the main body of a stingray, the antennae are shaped like the wings of the animal. From the name, you can conclude that the manufacturer of this marvel is the technology networking enterprise, Netgear. This firm is based out of the heart of the Silicon Valley in San Jose and has been achieving milestone after milestone since its inception in the late 1990s.

TP-Link Archer AX6000

It would not be wrong to call this router the leading device of TP-Link – one of the biggest router-manufacturing companies headquartered in the Eastern Hemisphere. Like Netgear, TP-Link was also founded in 1996 but in a very different place- Shenzhen, China. Its Archer AX6000 has risen in popularity because it provides you extremely high speeds at only half the price of the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE 500. The maximum throughput it enables is six thousand megabytes per second. A strong for you to buy this device over the Nighthawk is that not many providers even offer speeds more than 6000 Mbps.

ASUS GT-AC5300

The ASUS GT-AC5300 is ideal for gamers. We say this knowing it has a gamer-centric interface that is very well received by the people in the gaming community. But, it would be wrong if we say that it has performed as well as the TP-Link Archer AX6000. People do not like it as much as it is more expensive and offers a lower throughput – five thousand, three hundred megabytes per second.

Conclusion

With the hopes that this article will help you decipher which router suits your needs the best, we believe it is time for us to bow out. Best of luck with deciding between the aforementioned routers and everything else!