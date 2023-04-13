Video gaming is a different reality of everyday life. It is in them that everything that is unrealistic in life, and it turns into reality in an instant … Speed, expensive cars, the best racing tracks, the spirit of competition and victory! In a way, this is a rental for a while of super cool cars that are hard to find in ordinary life. You can always make a request on the Internet exotic sports car rental near me and immediately get the opportunity to feel like a racer, because experienced specialists will be happy to answer all your questions and help you with car rental.

Some models are presented in the assortment of car rental companies, some are simply impossible to find, since most of the car models in games are fictional cars. Namely, video games allow you to go headlong into racing reality and drive all the splendor of exclusive car models. In case there is no financial opportunity or desire to rent sports cars in real life, you can always ride them in various video games. This is an even easier and more affordable option for fans of racing tracks and super fast cars!

The first one of the TOP 3 best sports cars from games is Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

Let’s start with an interesting fact about this supercar… The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is named after carbon. The bottom line is that most of the body parts are made of carbon, namely the chassis, body and all the suspension elements! The release of this Lamborghini series was small-scale, as it was declared a pure track supercar. Not surprisingly, this particular series of cars became the iconic prototype for the next most popular Lamborghini models, such as the Lamborghini Huracan. These are the games where you can find this car – Need For Speed, Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon.

The second one is Aston Martin One-77. Also, a small-scale model released in 2009, the number of only 77 pieces. This model can be described in the following words: powerful, beautiful, spectacular, elegant and exclusive! The model is equipped with a 12-cylinder V-shaped naturally aspirated engine, the volume of which was 7.3 liters and a fantastic 750 Nm of torque. This piece of art features elongated headlights, rib grooves in the front fenders and doors, a gently curving ribbed hood, and huge 20-inch wheels.Aston Martin ONE-77 price starts at 1.5 million EUR. These are the games where you can find this car – Grid Autosport, Need For Speed (PRO Street, Shift, World, The Run, Heat), Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, Driveclub.

So, our top 3 is closed by McLaren F1. This is a dream car or “the fastest production car of its time”, holding its own for 12 consecutive years from 1993 to 2005. Slightly less powerful and almost not inferior to the leading place Aston Martin One-77. Thanks to this model of the car, such a term as “hypercar” began to enter into circulation. Its manufacturability was the envy of any supercar of those years, and echoes of F1 are still found in the designs of modern McLaren models. The top speed of this hypercar is 392 km/h and 618 horsepower in action. The model was characterized by 17-inch wheels, a 6.1-liter engine and a power of 627 hp, with a maximum torque of 479 Nm. In the secondary market, the price of the McLaren F1 is at the level of 3,000,000 USD. These are the games where you can find this car – Need For Speed (PRO Street, Shift, World, The Run, Heat), Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, The Crew 1-2, Driver San Francisco.