The trends of the world keep changing. There was a time when cable TV was a luxury. Having a cable connection was so exclusive and there was just a handful of content for the audience. Then came the internet that revolutionized the whole world. Today we have streaming services. Where a vast library of content is available and so much to choose from. No matter what your preferences maybe, you are covered and there is not a single chance that you might not be able to find something that you like to watch.

To get easy access to these streaming services you need a reliable internet connection.

Subscriptions to streaming services are excellent, but it seems like every major network and media firm has started its own. There is more fantastic television than ever before, but picking which shows are worth your time and money may be difficult. Your options will most likely be determined by your preferences for original shows and movies, as well as how significant a back library of older streaming TV shows is to you. The most prominent ones being Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max viewers have a hard time deciding among these. We are here to make this decision easier, if you are not sure that you prefer Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max and why would that be.

So without any further ado, let’s get into it so that you can get on with your decision.

Netflix

Netflix is hands down the veteran service, which began renting DVDs by mail in 1998, has matured into a top-tier streaming service that will be essential in 2021. When major originals such as Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, or Squid Game premiere, they get millions of viewers as well as critical acclaim and awards.

More original series, films, documentaries, and specials are available on the streaming service than on any of its competitors. Every week, new episodes and movies are added to Netflix, with 70 new original films added this year alone. It’s pricing, which starts at $9 per month, is in the middle of the TV service pack, but for the variety you get, and that too with no commercials at all, it’s well worth it.

Hulu

Hulu is a great addition to Netflix and a great counterpoint to it. This channel portfolio includes a growing catalog of critically acclaimed original series like The Handmaid’s Tale and PEN15, as well as a growing catalog of recognizable episodes from networks like ABC, Fox, and NBC that you can watch soon after they air (unlike Netflix). Hulu is a no-brainer if you have $7 to spare per month and don’t mind trading a few advertising for a plethora of TV selections. You can even upgrade to a plan with no commercials for $12 per month or add live TV streaming for $65 per month to get a full cable alternative.

HBO Max

HBO Max is a well-designed app with a wide selection of popular TV series and films. It includes HBO’s complete library, as well as fan favorites like Friends, Rick and Morty, Sesame Street, the Lord of the Rings films, and nearly every Studio Ghibli feature. It’s also the only streaming service that lets you watch movies like The Many Saints of Newark, The Matrix Resurrections, and King Richard on the same day they hit theatres at no extra charge. HBO Max offers a good streaming library for kids, and it allows parents to better regulate ratings on their children’s accounts than most other services.

It’s on the more expensive end of the streaming spectrum, at $15 per month. A lower, ad-supported tier is now available, however, it is just $5 less than the HBO Max service and you won’t be able to stream the most recent movies and miss out on plenty of the perks.

Final Verdict

Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, all these three are premium streaming services with quality content. However, at our end, we will always tilt towards Netflix due to the price point and the ad-free content. Who does not like that? Even though that means we might miss out on some original content by HBO Max, but if you do like all that HBO offers, HBO Max is the one for you. Hulu makes its mark when it comes to affordability. So if you are low on the budget and still wish to binge-watch, Hulu is the one for you.