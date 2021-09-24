Not all banking products are of interest to a particular client. The implementation of CRM for banks will help the employee of the financial department not guess what a person wants – the system itself will select the services that interest him, analyzing gigabytes of data. It will be easier for the operator to interact with the customer who has addressed, having all the information in front of him.

Main features

The CRM ideology envisions the transition from a mass marketing strategy and mass sales to individual (One-to-One) sales or services, customized or modified to meet the personal requirements of customers. As a result, this will make the relationship between the company and the partner more comfortable and effective, designed for the future.

Classic (full-featured) CRM systems involve the automation of marketing business processes (customer acquisition) based on personal work with each of the customers (bringing the contact to a deal), as well as customer service and support (it is important to find out what does not suit the customer and what he lacks to offer exactly this to him in the framework of future marketing activities).

The reasons to design for banks

Small banks have few clients, and the implementation of CRM systems for them may be unprofitable. On the other hand, large financial institutions (although there are some pleasant exceptions among them), taking advantage of their high reputation, as a rule, “hit the floor” by advertising their services in the media, and this suits them. Obviously, CRM solutions are not needed for those banks that can be conditionally called “pocket” – they work with a constant and limited number of clients, who are usually their founders and affiliated with the latter structures. Thus, CRM systems are designed for those banks that:

– realized that it is time to seriously engage in saving money spent on working with clients;

– show great interest in marketing technologies for working with clients and already have a complex technology for selling their products and services that requires automation;

– strive to increase the profitability of existing customers, and not get rid of unprofitable ones;

– make efforts to increase the client base;

– realized the need to move from the sale of products and services as an art to sales technology and are ready for management changes.

Typically, all of these traits – or at least some of them – are inherent in medium-sized banks seeking to get ahead of the competition.

Technologies offered by CRM-solutions today like marketing automation for banks best interact with technologies of pre-credit work with clients. However, in addition to lending, CRM systems are effective in guaranteeing payments, conducting mutual settlements, financing transactions; provision of trust services and services in the implementation of international transactions, as well as a number of others.

CRM systems can also be actively used in the bank’s e-commerce business – it is he who acts as a trusted third party in determining the creditworthiness of customers and confirming the authenticity of participants in online transactions. At the same time, in the process of functioning of the electronic trading platform, banks gradually accumulate customer credit histories and dossiers of sellers, which contain the history of transactions, record the facts and reasons for non-compliance by partners with their obligations, information on the provision of loans, etc., and this data is best collected and store in CRM systems.