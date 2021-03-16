Every year the trends in website and mobile application development change. Old-fashioned design erodes user confidence. Only very large commercial projects can afford to leave the retro design, since the changes may not please the target audience. All newbies should definitely study website portal design trends or seek help from a reliable creative team.

Brands face a daunting task in the information flow. They need to grab the attention of users. Most people first of all look at the visual accompaniment of the post, and only then if the picture hooked them onto the text. This is why it is so important to invest in visual content: quality design leads to brand awareness and increased sales.

Follow the color scheme

The choice of colors should not be random: the shades shape the brand’s image and convey its personality. Most importantly, they help evoke the right emotions in users. Blue can create a sense of trust in potential customers, while bright yellows and oranges are associated with happiness and lightness. Choose colors that match the goals of your brand or project.

At the same time, colors that are too bright or poorly combined and cloudy shades can have the opposite effect and damage the company’s image. When looking for visual design solutions for social media posts, it is very important to strive for color balance.

Pay attention to the text

If your image requires a caption, it is important to ensure that the image is not cluttered with text. To attract the attention of users, a small but capacious inscription is enough – one or two lines. This will avoid the semantic overload of the image.

Build your brand image with fonts

Like colors, the type has a significant impact on how your brand is perceived. A well-chosen font is an effective means of conveying a message to users of social networks.

The main mistake many novice designers make is too many fonts used in one project. Because of this, their work can look ridiculous and ridiculous. If you’re not planning on becoming a meme, you should be discreet when choosing fonts – there shouldn’t be too many of them. In most cases, 2-3 fonts are enough for all projects on your social networks. When choosing a font type, be guided by your goals. The main thing is that the text is legible and easy to understand since most users will see your content not from the desktop, but from mobile devices.

Use contrast

The contrast makes content easier to perceive with its help it is easy to place accents and highlight the main thing. This is not only about combining the base color of your images with the color of the lettering: contrast can also be applied in shapes. Often, the graphic design uses black lettering on a bright or pastel background, or vice versa. When developing solutions for your design, you can experiment with contrast and choose a non-trivial option that will grab the audience’s attention. However, it should be borne in mind that experimenting with contrast can hurt the user experience. Balance and common sense are also important here.

Add CTA buttons

No matter how successful your design decisions are, beautiful graphics alone are often not enough to get users to actively interact with your brand. To fix this, it’s worth adding CTA buttons for the call to action.

Design that reflects brand values

Your brand’s social media visual choices should reflect its identity. According to research, six to eight taps lead to lead generation and sales. This is why consistency in graphics is important for social media, and ideally, it is important to use storytelling that links your posts together. A corporate identity guide is an essential document for designers and SMM managers of your brand. It may include tips on how to choose colors, fonts, filters, and required formats.

Don’t forget to adapt your content for different social networks

In many cases, a designer and an SMM manager create the same content for all social networks, but this is a mistake. All sites are different, so it is worth adapting your graphics for each social media where you maintain an account, and also take into account that the audience uses different sites for different purposes.