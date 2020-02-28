The cloud has become part and parcel of the modern workplace. The world’s most significant industries are seeing a massive influx of companies migrating to the cloud. These are the most influential developments and trends shaping the direction of this new digital migration.

The Global Omni-Cloud

Recent developments in multi-cloud integration point to the emergence of an omni-cloud, a fully-integrated system that could potentially unite all major Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers. For instance, New York-based media conglomerate Hearst Corporation with all its 360 separate businesses has now fully engaged its digital transformation across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud. This approach will doubtless give the corporation the best competitive posture in all the relevant markets engaged by their different divisions and developers.

In relation to this, ZDNet reports that Google has recently cut jobs in a restructuring effort aimed at tapping non-U.S. markets. As the web giant struggles to play catch up with its bigger counterparts in the cloud computing industry, they’re looking to expand services at a more global scale, whether through partners, managed service providers, resellers, or independent vendors. As these developments unfold, we can look forward to a more integrated and global omni-cloud.

Disruptive New Cloud Services

Services like Microsoft Office 365 and iCloud have revolutionized and streamlined the way enterprises share information and conduct business. And just as these now-fundamental cloud services have disrupted digital transformation in the past, new players in the game are setting new standards for streamlined transformation.

Design software provider Altium has recently introduced the cloud-based A365 Viewer, a system that enables PCB (printed circuit board) designers to seamlessly share design schematics with no data loss. Rather than relying on static images or PDF files which tend to muddle the collaborative design process, the A365 Viewer enables seamless integrated schematic sharing that supports multiple eCAD and Autodesk formats, with future plans to expand format support. Part of this system is Altium’s Schematic Capture Datasheet, a unified design editor with multi-channel capabilities aimed at both providing a platform for easy design reuse as well as for managing increasingly larger and more complex projects. As many industries have utilized cloud sharing in a variety of use cases, it’s high time the world of PCB design followed suit, especially considering how circuit boards are one of the essential building blocks of software and hardware development.

Another similarly disruptive new cloud service comes in the form of Binance Cloud. As a long-time player in the digital currency game, Binance is expanding its more than 100-cryptocurrency exchange platform to the cloud. As CEO Changpeng Zhao explains, “the concept behind Binance Cloud is that we want to provide a platform where other people can help us enable access to crypto.” By utilizing cloud computing, the new service could enable users to create their own crypto exchanges in a matter of days, further streamlining global cloud and crypto adoption. Just as Altium is streamlining the adoption of cloud services for the specialized tech manufacturing sector, so is Binance Cloud doing the same for cryptocurrency —laying the foundation for more similarly disruptive technologies to collaborate and increase global digital transformation.

Small Business Cloud Adoption

As Google looks outward for service expansion, one of its key competitors is snagging the small business market. Microsoft Azure is reportedly seeing more adoption by small and medium businesses, which experts attribute to its simplicity of use and reduced costs. In a nutshell, Microsoft Azure has succeeded in providing comprehensive cloud computing strategies that are simplified for smaller enterprises struggling with limited resources. This underscores the value of localized services as well as the increasing role of small and medium enterprises in global cloud adoption.