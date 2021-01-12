CBD oil or cannabidiol is simply a compound found in the hemp plant. It has become popular in recent years because of its usefulness and benefits to health. It can be used to treat different forms of diseases as you would see shortly.

The hemp plant is one that is versatile and useful for several things. One of its most important uses is the fact that cannabidiol can be extracted from it. Other things that it is useful for include food, making clothes, ropes, shoes, fiber, biofuel, paint, insulation and many more.

Asides from cannabidiol, other major compounds that can be found in the plant include tetrahydrocannabinol, terpenes, flavonoids, omega fatty acids as well as essential oils. You can read more about the cannabis plant and its importance here.

CBD oil in itself is rich in a variety of nutrients that are essential to the body. This is one of the reasons why it is quite effective. It contains essential nutrients such as vitamins A, vitamin B complex and vitamin C and E. It also contains phosphorus, zinc, iron, calcium, potassium, beta carotene and so on.

Benefits

CBD oil can be used to treat a range of ailments. Some of the common ones include

Arthritis

Chronic pain

Inflammation

Epilepsy and seizures

Nausea

Anxiety and depression

Insomnia and many more

How it Works

Mammals in general – humans and animals inclusive have a system in their body called the endocannabinoid system. ECS for short. It is a very important system as it regulates and balances most bodily functions. Important body functions such as eating, appetite, sleep, memory, mood, emotions, metabolism, etc. are all controlled by this system. Added to this, it helps in the formation and growth of muscles as well as bones. It also aids other important systems like the cardiovascular system and strengthens both the immune and central nervous systems.

The ECS is able to perform all these functions due to the presence of cannabinoid receptors in it. It also produces natural substances such as anandamide (AEA), 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), cannabinoids and enzymes. All these substances are rich in nutrients that the body needs so that it can function optimally.

When these substances are not available or in short supply for any reasons such as illness and diseases, the ECS breaks down and cannot function properly. This is why often time, you may experience symptoms such as a lack of appetite, insomnia, general body weakness, etc. when you are sick.

CBD oil is as effective as it is equally rich in nutrients and it mimics the way natural cannabinoids present in the ECS works. When it is administered, the receptors present in the ECS cannot differentiate it from natural cannabinoids. They absorb it and it boosts the production of the necessary substances and enzymes that are needed by the ECS. This causes the ECS to begin to function the way it would normally. This is the reason cannabidiol seems to be effective for almost all forms of diseases. You can read more on how it interacts with the body here https://www.healtheuropa.eu/cbd-understanding-how-cbd-works-with-our-bodies/96718/.

How Safe is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is safe for use and it has no reported side effects so far. The only reported symptoms are from new users who while adapting to the substance experienced symptoms such as:

Increase or decrease in appetite

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Lethargy, etc.

After a period of using it and as the body adapts to it, these symptoms normally would disappear and won’t be experienced again.

Another reason you may experience symptoms is if you are using a poor quality product. It is therefore important that you get your cannabidiol products from reputable sources.

Dosage

There are no universal dosages when it comes to using cannabidiol. Most manufacturers provide a guideline of use. This is based on factors such as age, weight and the kind of ailment that needs to be treated. You can also get online dosage guidelines, charts and calculators to determine what dosage is best for you.

It is always recommended though that you start with a small dose and gradually increase. When you get to a dose where you can tolerate what you are taking, you can stay with that particular dose.

Buying CBD Oil

As mentioned above, it is crucial that you purchase your CBD from trusted sources. You can get genuine products at Cheef Botanicals and other reputable online sources.

You should also ensure that the product you are buying is organic and contains no additives. If you are not sure, you can request the product’s certificate of analysis (COA) to ascertain that it is genuine.

Conclusion

There you have it! If you have been wondering what CBD oil is all about and why it is so effective. It is because it directly interacts with the endocannabinoid system that is present in the body. Cannabidiol is also safe to use. All you need to do is ensure that you are buying a genuine product.