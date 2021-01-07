All of us will agree that these days are very demanding, the world is progressing continuously by leaps and bounds. No one can deny the role played by internet in our daily life routine. Our tasks are dependent on a good internet connection. Spectrum customer service is your best resource to get a stable internet connection, there are various advantages of choosing Spectrum internet services, you can make a call anytime you want because their customer service department is available 24/7. You must be wondering why we are mentioning Spectrum here? Read through this article to get the details.

Spectrum offers the best Wi-Fi router because it is the second best internet service provider in the United States. What makes more than 60 million people stick to Spectrum? Their internet speeds, freedom of choice, peace of mind, Wi-Fi signals strength through latest Wi-Fi router that has DOCSIS 3.0 latest technology, their 24/7 customer service support and no contract policy are the main reasons.

The best thing is that even if you plan to move, you can get services at a new place with whole new discounted rates. Spectrum provides the best options. No one assures you a hassle free procedure if you are moving to another place. There is a usual process through which you can get your internet services on a different address other than what you have right now. There are various reasons due to which you might have to move to a new place, it can be a transfer for a small number of months or you might be just shifting into a new neighborhood. I will give an advice that is best suitable for you.

Get your own router and save monthly equipment rental fee:

You can also choose other amazing routers like NETGEAR Nighthawk C7800, ARRIS SURFboard SBG7580-AC, NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000, Motorola MG7550, MOTOROLA MG7315. All these modem router combos will help you to save the monthly rental fee and even when you plan to move you can take your modem and router along because you will own it. All these routers are available online on Amazon and they will work amazingly with broadband internet providers like Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity but Spectrum is the best choice for the internet connection.

The different ways to get your internet services at a different place:

Freeze your services: If you are moving to a different place only for a few number of months then you can simply make a call to customer service department, give them all the information required of your already activated account, mention that you will not be needing any internet service for the specific number of months. This way, you will save your time and you can keep your internet services on hold for a few months and at a different place you can sign up for a new internet package after inquiring about the best internet option available in that area.

You may transfer your internet services at a different place: If you are permanently moving out of your present location, you have an option to transfer your services at a different place. This process takes time, you will need to give the information about your new property, if you are renting it or you will own it. Sometime, the procedure requires a written permission notice before you can get the services installed. You will be needing your existing account number and make sure the account is under your name if you want to get the services transferred to another place or the authorized person is around you who has the official account under their name, because authorized consent is required if you want to transfer your existing internet services.

Cancel your services, choose the same provider but get new discounts: Frankly, this is the best option to choose. Since, Spectrum does not bound you under any contracts and if you want to cancel your present services with them, you will not be paying any early termination fee. Once you move at a new place, you will be eligible to get new services installed with amazing new promotional discounts. This way you can opt for the same internet speed and that too on new promotional discounted rates. One thing that you need to keep in mind is that there should not be any existing account on your new address, just make sure that you ask the person if they had any account who lived on that address previously, and, if they did, they just need to cancel their services and return the equipment so you can have new services installed under you own name.

Pin down all the details and get new services:

As, with Spectrum you will not be under any contract even if you want to make changes in your internet speed, you can do that anytime. The minimum speed is of 200 Mbps that is sufficient for 4 to 5 devices that you may connect at the same time.