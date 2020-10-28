It doesn’t matter what kind of laptop you use for your gaming needs because the laptop can’t beat the gaming monitor. Gaming monitors are designed for gaming purposes especially therefore they are worth a lot. You will find gaming monitors in all sizes and designs. If you are investing money in your gaming future then invest in the right gadget. Otherwise, nothing is worse than wasting precious money.

I know, you will have a lot of gadgets that require changing after a couple of years. And the same thing will happen with your monitor if you don’t check its quality before buying. It seems choosing the perfect monitor for yourself is a quite difficult task. But let me give you the fantastic news. The selection of the best gaming monitors is no more difficult now. In the market, there are numerous monitors available with top-notch quality.

Here are the best gaming monitors mentioned below with a lot of modifications and improved specifications. I hope you are going to love the features of the monitors mentioned below. Let’s have an eye on them so that you will be able to grab a suitable monitor for yourself.

SCEPTRE CURVED GAMING 32 INCH LED MONITOR

Do you want to know about the awesome monitor that will provide an exceptional gaming experience? Yeah, every gamer will desire to know about it. Sceptre curved gaming monitors will meet your expectations. First of all, its curved design can’t be beaten by any other gaming monitor. The 1800R degree curved design allows you to sit anywhere in the room and enjoy the game from all angles.

It’s time to say goodbye to blurred images. With the refresh rate of 144 HZ, 165 HZ, and 185 HZ, this monitor with built in speakers provides more gaming speed and instant frame transitions.

Let me break another breath-taking news. This monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync technology that terminates screen stuttering and tearing issues. Isn’t it worthy? Yeah, it is.

For the protection of eyes from strain, you will find two more amazing technologies in this monitor. First is blue light shift technology and second one is anti-flicker technology. This means you will not have eye strains even if you will sit in front of the monitor for prolonged periods.

Another amazing thing that is found in this monitor is a tiltable display. Get clarity and comfort simultaneously due to this. This display tilts 5 degrees in the reverse direction and 15 degrees In the forward direction.

PROS:

Has multiple ports.

Anti-flicker and blue light shift.

Has a tiltable display.

Comes in a curved design.

Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology.

Has three refresh rates.

CONS:

Little bit heavier in size.

AOC CQ27G1 27 INCH CURVED FRAMELESS GAMING MONITOR

It’s time to explore the features of another exceptional gaming monitor ever. It is not only curved but has a frameless design. In this way, a lot of space will be freed from the screen and you will be able to play more nicely. It comes with a screen size of 27 inches which is ideal for gaming purposes. And 1800R degree curved design is for those who can’t sit in one place for extended periods.

If we talk about the resolution, it has a 2K resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Nothing worth more than a resolution in a gaming monitor. Because gamers can’t play well if the pixels will be distorted. Have the best gaming experience with an ideal 2K resolution.

Let’s move to the refresh rate and response time. If the monitor has a 144 HZ refresh rate then it is perfect and suitable for gaming needs. Be happy, because this monitor is equipped with a refresh rate of 144 HZ. And what about 1ms response time? This is another worthy feature of gaming monitors and don’t get tensed because AOC CQ27G1 27 Inch monitor has a response time of 1ms.

Who doesn’t want to have a smooth gaming experience? Of course, every gamer wants. Play your games smoothly with AMD FreeSync technology.

Don’t get worried about your eyes because you are going to have flicker-free technology in this best gaming monitor under $300. Due to this technology, you can sit in front of the monitor for a long period of time and you will get no irritation.

PROS:

Provides a smooth gaming experience.

Give no eye strain.

Has 2K resolution.

Comes with ideal response time and refresh rate.

CONS:

The screen size is not very large.

XGVIEWSONIC XG2405 24 INCH GAMING MONITOR

VIEWSONIC XG2405 Gaming Monitor comes with a screen size of 24 inches. You can play games nicely on this monitor. Let’s move towards the pixels. This monitor has a resolution of 108op. You will use for best gaming experience.

The response time of this monitor is 1ms and the refresh rate is 144HZ. Both are the most wanted features by the gamers.

Do you want tear-free gameplay? Yeah, every gamer desires to have this. Then get ready because the XGVIEWSONIC XG2405 gaming monitor comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

You are going to have the frameless design. Due to this, you will have more space on the screen for your game.

The flexible connectivity matters a lot. And XG2405 comes with extended connectivity.

We all crave for a warranty because this is the most important thing. XG2405 comes with the warranty of 3 years.

PROS:

3-years warranty.

Flexible connectivity.

Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology.

CONS:

Smaller screen size.

FINAL VERDICT

The gaming field is extending day by day. And people are paying more attention to gaming monitors. Therefore, every brand is introducing monitors with more improved features and specs. We had mentioned top-notch monitors in the above article. You can go for them if you are willing to buy the gaming monitor. Read the features carefully and I am sure that you will like them a lot. Because each and every monitor is designed for gamers.