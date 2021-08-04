Have you been wondering how to control the lighting of Asus? Well, software to fulfill that prospect does exist and that is Asus Aura (Sync). As many users have been looking for a way to download this software easily, its popularity has increased over the course of time.

If you’re among those people, then you’ve come to the right place. For more details on Asus aura download, check out the content below!

Asus Aura Software: What is it?

Aura Sync is software that has the ability to control the RGB lighting of any Asus products. To add more effect, it can also synchronize the lighting control with other Asus products. You may wonder what these products are. Well, Asus products include electronic devices like peripherals, Graphic cards, Motherboards or even Monitors.

Aura Sync is profoundly known for gaming as it makes the experience extraordinary. Not only will you be able to witness light aligned on the Asus components but you can also make alterations to it.

These alterations include multiple color lighting with cool effects. You can also make the color of lighting change according to your mood. Or, you can set a timer to it so that it changes after a certain time interval.

Asus Aura Sync: What is RGB?

In general terms, RGB is a short name for Red, Green, and Blue. However, in terms of Lighting, it signifies, that the LED components can use these three colors and produce a different mix of these colors.

Here’s an interesting fact about RGB. The majority of the components of RGB combination can produce up to 16.8 million sets of colors that are unique.

How to Download Asus Sync?

If you are interested in getting your Asus products all lightened up, follow this section. Generally, there are two specific ways for aura sync download that you can download Aura Sync:

1. Download Asus Aura (Sync) Via Homepage

To get Asus aura sync download first, launch any web browser and then go to the official website of Asus. Then, from there, select a version and then make sure you choose the version which is the latest. Now, the Asus aura software will start.

Go to the location where you’ve downloaded the file and then unzip it. After unzipping, you’ll find many files among which locate the file called “Setup”. Double click on it and the application setup box will appear.

Follow the instruction wizard to complete the installation. Once you’re done with the installation, click on the option called “Finish”.

2. Download Asus Aura (Sync) via Downloading Center

Here’s another way to download Asus Aura (Sync)

First, open any web browser and then go to the downloading center of Asus. A new page will appear when you’d be asked to enter the name of the model of the product. Enter the name of the product model and then click on the option called “Driver & Tool”.

On the following page, select the type of Operating system you’re using. Then go to the “Utilities” section. From there, you can download the program file of Aura.

Versions of Aura Sync Available

There are mainly three versions that are available. Based on your system configuration you can download the following three versions.

Requirements for Asus Aura Sync Software

While there are not many requirements that would seem hard to do in order to make the software work smoothly. However, you need the latest version of BIOS firmware installed on the system. Once you’ve downloaded the file, follow the next section for proper installation.

How to Install Aura Sync Software?

Now that you’ve already downloaded the package file of Asus Aura Sync, what you need to do is click on the Installation file or the setup file and then right-click on it to choose the “Extract” option.

Locate the file that is named “atkexComSvc” and “axlns”. Doubt click on them. Then, double click on the installation file to install the application. After the installation is done, simply restart the system so that when it starts, it will start with new settings that the application added to the system.

Is there any way to Synchronize Components that are not Compatible with Asus, with Aura Sync?

There is no direct way to do it. However, you can do the following things to make it work with non-compatible devices:

If the system’s motherboard is not compatible with Aura sync, then you can consider using OG Aura Terminal.

If the non-compatible components have LED strips, then try replacing them with the LED strips of Aura Sync.

Lastly, you can connect the motherboard with the LED strips of Aura Sync.

Additional Tip: Keep the Asus Drivers Updated

In order to achieve the best experience in gaming and lighting, it is always advisable that you keep the drivers up to date at all times. And this is how to do it:

At first, open any web browser and then go to the official website of Asus. then visit the download center. On the download center page, look up the model name of the driver based on the specification of the system.

Then download the driver. Once the download is finished, install the driver. Keep in mind that you should install drivers that are of the latest version.

Finally…

Now that you have a clear idea of what Asus Aura Sync has to provide, simply get started with it! In case of doubts, place the queries in the comments below.