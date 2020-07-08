As technology is reaching its pinnacle, the science of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning process is revolutionizing the software industry. Nowadays, with the help of AI and Machine learning, software developers can configure high performing, attractive, secure, and reliable programs.

Moreover, the purpose of using AI technology is to fix errors and bugs and reduce performance risks. On the other hand, it is also used to meet all the changing demands of the customers. The automated tools not only reduce human effort but also optimizes the entire development process.

Software Development with Automated Error Handling

The automated error handling process occurs with the help of a collection of resources provided by AI programs. This helps to analyze critical conditions of some specific areas of software, system logs, and flag errors.

As technology is evolving faster, AI is also revolutionizing. Not only AI programs fix the error, but also it has the ability to correct all types of dynamic errors without the help of human intervention.

Machine Learning changes the Software Development Process

Have you heard about Deep Learning? The concept of machine learning and deep learning is very much interrelated with each other. In this approach, a programmer doesn’t allow the computer to follow the desired rules and take decisions.

A certain domain-specific data is prepared which consists of learning algorithms, following which the software is developed. The outputs of machine learning models have the capability to surprise the humans at a higher level.

AI Code Generation

Previously, writing a software program with the help of correct codes was a humongous task. But, now a few simple steps will help a software developer to generate codes through AI-powered resources. Those generated codes will be of high-quality as well as reliable. One of the most exciting facts about AI code generation is that you can easily convert your desired idea from the natural language to executable code.

With these kinds of advanced facilities and functionalities, a developer will not have to write codes. The computer will generate codes automatically with the help of AI programs. The performance of multiple stages in software development will become much more effective and error-free.

Software Testing with AI

After the research, design, coding, and implementation process is over, it’s the time for you to test the software. With the help of AI programs and the machine learning process, you can initiate and optimize the software testing procedure.

Nowadays, high-end programmers and developers are using it for high-level software projects. Without the help of AI, the high-end software testing processes will be very much expensive as well as time-consuming. The utilization of AI in testing processes will also enhance the quality of the software.