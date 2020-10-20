Almost everyone I know has been using wireless earphones. Who can blame them? Wireless earphones are genuinely comfortable to wear. Wireless earphones bring so much flexibility in terms of movement. Not to mention, you no longer have to deal with any entangled wires and cords. By going wireless, you can unlock and provide yourself with a new listening experience!

With this, Samsung recently released its rendition of truly wireless earbuds. The name of this product is the Galaxy buds. Samsung equipped these true wireless earbuds with functional features and a finish that might rival Apple’s Airpods. But what can a pair of Galaxy buds bring to the table? Here are some features it brings together with its $129.99 price.

Price And Release Date

The Galaxy buds first made its way to the market around 2019. It came out with a price tag of $129.99. Given that it is already 2020, you can snatch yourself a pair of Galaxy buds at the nearest Samsung flagship store. Even if it is already a year old, the Galaxy buds should still be capable of bringing your top-tier sound quality in true wireless form.

The Galaxy buds now have a Galaxy Buds+ variation, which came out in February 2020. This Galaxy Buds+ brings new additional features that are not present in the original Galaxy Buds. However, these extra features will also mean that there are extra costs. The Galaxy Buds+ is being sold at $149.99.

The difference between the Galaxy buds and its competitors is that Samsung included Galaxy buds free with its S10 Series phones. However, there are no more free Galaxy buds with S10 Series phones since it was launched in stores.

Audio Quality

The Galaxy buds can perfectly deliver a top-tier sound quality. With this, the Galaxy buds should perfectly suit the preference of most audiophiles today. If you find yourself in the market and looking for a premium wireless earbuds that deliver crisp sound quality, then the Galaxy buds are an excellent option. All of this top-tier sound quality is possible through the AKG tuning that these wireless earbuds feature.

Your listening experience should stay the same regardless of the music genre you are playing. It also has a noise-canceling mechanism because of its snug design. You can customize how much noise you cancel out through the Ambient Sound feature on the Galaxy Wear app. With this feature, controlling the amount of sound you allow and block should be a simple task.

The Galaxy buds allow you to enjoy an excellent listening experience without abusing the volume. Most wireless earbuds rely on turning up the volume for the sound quality to be even noticeable. Without a doubt, the Galaxy buds are a must-have for modern audiophiles who want a true wireless listening experience.

Galaxy Buds Design

Samsung struck a home run with the design of the Galaxy buds. The design of the Galaxy buds appears minimalistic and very simple. From the design, you can see that the Galaxy buds’ goal is to avoid gimmicks and straightforwardly deliver excellent sound quality. Functional features that allow you to enjoy the wireless listening experience fully also comes with the design.

The wingtips feature a snug and secure fit. These wingtips are also very subtle, thus contributing to the minimalistic design. One excellent feature of these subtle wingtips is that you can opt to change them to fit your ears and listening experience. To top it all off, the Galaxy buds and its charging case come in three different colors: white, black, and yellow.

An integral part of the design involves its ability to stay in your ears while performing daily activities. As we said, it is perfectly snug, and it should stay on your ears while providing excellent sound quality. These Galaxy buds are so comfortable that you might forget that you are wearing them in the first place.

Touch Controls

Touch Controls are essential to enjoy the wireless listening experience fully. The act of going on the phone you paired the Galaxy buds with will be quite a hassle. So, you can use the Galaxy buds’ touch controls to play or pause and skip tracks. These touch controls will also allow users to answer and drop calls.

Tapping once will play or pause music tracks. Tapping twice will skip to the next track. The act of tapping twice will also answer an incoming call. And, if you tap thrice, the music player will play the previous track. If you simultaneously tap and hold both earbuds, the device will automatically trigger its pairing mode.

The last touch control of the Galaxy buds is the long-press control. The long-press action can be a way to reject incoming calls. However, you can customize this feature by going to the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

Battery Life & Charging

The Galaxy buds battery life should last you a solid 13 hours of use and playtime. Charging these Galaxy buds will span around six hours, and you can add an extra seven hours if you add the charging case. By merely plugging the Galaxy buds for 15 minutes, you can stretch the battery life up to an extra 1.7 hours.

Do not expect the Galaxy buds to suddenly die out and run out of battery life suddenly. These Galaxy buds should be perfectly capable of staying on your ears for the entire day.

The Galaxy buds also have a functional wireless charging feature. Wirelessly charging your Galaxy buds is possible through the Wireless Powershare feature you can find on compatible phones. However, if your phone does not have the compatibility and access to this wireless charging feature, you can plug in the charging case using its USB Type-C cable.

Takeaway

The Galaxy Buds from Samsung are a must-have and something that you should consider in your truly wireless earbuds’ choices. It brings top-tier sound quality and additional features that will allow you to fully enjoy the wireless listening experience. It is also capable enough to stay on your ears while you get on with your daily routine. At a $129.99 price, the Galaxy buds are some ear tech that you should add to your tech arsenal.