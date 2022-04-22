Tech jobs are in high demand all over the world. As a result, recent graduates have a lot of opportunities when it comes to employment.

Of course, entering the workforce after college might mean you’ll be applying for entry-level positions. However, in Tech, those are well-paid and offer decent benefits. To make sure you know all the possibilities presented, one can start looking into the positions even before graduation.

It is helpful to have some kind of experience or internship if possible. Students might say that this requires time they might not have. Surely, they have to deal with many written assignments and projects, especially heading to the diploma.

However, with the right time management and planning, it is possible to do it all.

Here are the best jobs in Tech to consider after graduation.

Blockchain Developer

This one is particularly great for those who have been studying Computer Science. You’ll need coding skills, analytical thinking, and knowledge of Blockchain technology, of course.

Blockchain has changed the game in Tech and IT, so it is not a surprise that these jobs are gaining momentum right now.

Blockchain is used in many industries, and developers deal with programming and maintaining particular solutions related to it. Entry-level positions mean that one will tackle junior tasks and gain experience first-hand.

Digital Marketing Manager

You do not need to be a programmer to work in Tech. There is an abundance of well-paid positions that require no coding. One of them is the digital marketing manager, which would be a great choice for students with a related major.

These specialists plan, organize and execute marketing campaigns for brands online. They set goals and deliver roadmaps to achieve them. These goals can be something like increasing brand awareness, boost in sales, or developing consumer loyalty.

From the technological perspective, you’ll need to know SEO and SEM and be able to interpret data from specific software like Google Analytics, for instance. One also needs to know database management software and social media.

Web Developer

Professionals are always needed in the web development industry. Here you’ll be focusing on building websites and online solutions. The necessary skills include popular scripting languages like JavaScript, PHP, Ruby on Rails, Python, CSS, and HTML.

Do not worry; you do not need to know all of them for an entry-level position. These programmers work closely with web designers. Overall, all types of programmers are in high demand. However, there is a shortage of skills globally, so one can sometimes score a job without experience.

UI/UX Designer

These professionals design user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Their primary concern is to make sure that the website or an app is comfortable for users and offers the best experience.

It requires knowing the fundamental principles of UI/UX and knowing specific software solutions like Sketch, Marvel, InVisionApp, or Adobe XD. And it is also quite a creative job.

Cyber Security Specialist

Another booming sphere of IT is cyber security. There has been a rising number of concerns, breaches, and attacks on all types of businesses and organizations. Any institution or individual that has an online presence has cyber security concerns.

If you want to work in this field, the doors are open. It usually requires a degree in Computer Science. The professionals help to protect networks, applications, and databases from malware, DDoS attacks, and data breaches.

Data Analyst

Working with data is a great opportunity for those with strong organizational and analytical skills. Professionals in this field gather information on specific subjects – via surveys, specific software, or metrics. They also interpret this information and present it in a more comprehensive way, for example, in reports with graphs and charts.

Based on these reports and conclusions, analysts can identify trends or predict some processes as well as make suggestions on what to change.

Web Designer

Junior web designers usually work in close cooperation and/or under the supervision of more experienced colleagues. The range of duties hugely depends on the company you are going to work for – from editing newsletters and presentations to working on a website graphic interface.

Those who want to become designers need to have experience working with software like Photoshop and Adobe Suit in general. They also need to know HTML and CSS as those are essential for web design.

Of course, knowledge of basic design principles is also required.

Quality Assurance Specialist

QA is another highly-demanded position. Every software solution, network, or update needs to be tested and debugged before being released/ QA specialists are usually employed by IT companies and manufacturers.

A degree in Computer Science is more than welcomed here. Of course, the duties depend on what product one will be working with. But generally, you’ll need to test it and find any type of mistakes, errors, bugs, or imperfections. Then you’ll need to describe them and give them back to developers for alterations.

Other Great Careers in Tech

It is impossible to list all the possibilities open for STEM graduates and Tech enthusiasts. For instance, software developers are needed for all spheres and almost all scripting languages, from mobile application development to working on ERP-level solutions.

Here are some other jobs to look for:

Cloud developers and engineers;

AI/Machine Learning professionals;

Computer system analysts;

Robotics engineers;

Digital strategists;

Project managers;

Business analysts;

DevOps engineers;

Database developers;

Computer network architects.

In Summary

Students majoring in a field related to technology have great career prospects ahead. There are many jobs in STEM and IT open for new specialists. Whether you prefer coding or web design, there are plenty of offers. Specific skills and knowledge are highly valued as well, such as Blockchain, AI, or cyber security.